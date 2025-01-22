Liberia — January 22, 2024 goes down in history for the momentous inauguration of Liberia's 26th President, Joseph N. Boakai, a son of remote Foya, a district in Lofa County renowned for its hospitality and cultural heritage.

Having failed to conquer his political archrivals at the ballot box in 2017, he returned with renewed hope, determination and exuberance in 2023 and received mammoth support across the length and breadth of the Republic.

On this day, he assumed the mantle of authority following an irrevocable and inconsequential victory over then sitting President, George Manneh Weah, still regarded as Liberia's most populist politician.

"I, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, "I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the Republic of Liberia, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic, so help me God," he pledged in an oath of office administered by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

At the time of their inauguration, each president is required under the Constitution to take a presidential oath promising to preserve and defend the Constitution and faithfully execute the law. The oath is administered by the chief justice of Liberia in front of a joint session of the legislature.

With the elapse of one calendar year since taking office on January 22, 2024, the Liberian leader has five more years to administer the affairs of state as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia and head of State.

In his inaugural address to the nation, the new President provided a clear roadmap for the transformation and progress of the country that has suffered years of leadership collapse and miscarriage.

He pledged to tackle the plague of drugs and subsistence abuse, declared it a national health emergency, ensure that no vehicle gets stuck in the mud in his first 100-day in office, and most importantly resposition in the comity of nations.

In his 100-day, President Boakai said his administration has initiated road projects totaling 783.5km, provided medicine to primary health facilities and restored piped water in three counties though some of critics question his commitment and say his 100-day plan was more likely to take two years.

After coming to power in January, 22, 2023, President Boakai provided his short-term directions for the country, crafted into a 100-day action plan, with top concerns accelerating the fight against corruption and making primary roads useable in all seasons.

In a special address on 30 April, 2024, President Boakai said that contractors, logistics and resources had been mobilized to ensure the rehabilitation and maintenance of several roads.

"Under our 100-day action plan for road maintenance; we earmarked 11 key projects across the country to make sure that primary roads are all pliable within all seasons," he said.

The action follows his election campaign promise that his administration would ensure that "no car will get stuck in the mud after the first 100 days," a promise he kept as roads in the Southeastern region were pliable during the rainy season.

Liberian roads are known for their impassibility, especially during the rainy seasons, which hampers commercial and general movement throughout the country.

The Liberian leader said his administration is implementing road projects across the country totaling 783.5km. Major road corridor projects have commenced in Bong, Lofa, Bomi, Gbarpolu, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Rivergee, Grand Bassa, Sinoe, Maryland and Grand Kru counties.

Boakai has touted his plan as a way to put Liberia on a trajectory that will build a stronger economy driven by accountability and provide opportunities for all Liberians regardless of political and religious affiliations.

Other key points of his plan include the fight against drugs and substance abuse, as well as training 10,000 young adults in information technology across the country, but it is vague on the specifics. A total of US$23.5m was budgeted to complete the tasks in the first 100 days.

True to his words, President Boakai instituted a presidential taskforce to retrieve stolen government properties from officials of previous administrations known as the Assets Recovery Team. Also, to bring to close Liberia's past ugly chapter, President Boakai signed an Executive Order for the establishment of the War and Economics Crimes Court for Liberia to prosecute those who bear greater responsibility of Liberia's nearly 14 years of civil conflict.

Under the Boakai administration prices of basic commodities including gasoline and fuel have been reduced while transportation fair has also been controlled by the Liberian Government.

To end the proliferation and abuse of narcotic substances in the country, the Liberian leader and his Vice President Jeremiah Koung were the first to take a drug test and called on his officials to follow suit.

In his one year, the administration of President Boakai has begun the rehabilitation of roads throughout the country including the Freeport to St. Paul Bridge Road, the Ganta-Saniquelle Road, the Gbanga-Manikona Road and several other road projects across the country.

Recently, President Boakai officially launched his government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and the 15 County Development Agendas (CDAs).

The historic event took place today in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, marking a significant step forward in Liberia's national development journey.

The ARREST Agenda is Liberia's fourth post-conflict National Development Plan, designed to advance the country toward achieving the Liberia 2030 Vision. It builds on the successes and lessons of previous initiatives, such as the Poverty Reduction Strategy, the Agenda for Transformation, and the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

In his remarks, President Boakai emphasized that the AAID represents a collective vision for an inclusive, resilient, and prosperous Liberia. "This plan is more than just a document. It is a shared commitment to overcoming poverty, reducing inequality, and unlocking the full potential of every Liberian," the President stated.

The AAID and CDAs were developed through extensive consultations with stakeholders from all sectors of society, including farmers, entrepreneurs, youth, individuals with disabilities, and members of the diaspora. These frameworks prioritize inclusivity, sustainability, governance, and equality, addressing key national challenges such as unemployment, poor infrastructure, and limited access to education and healthcare.

Key priorities of the ARREST Agenda include; modernizing Infrastructure, improving roads, energy, and technology access. Fostering Good Governance, ensuring transparency, accountability, and justice, revitalizing the Economy, leveraging natural resources, trade, and investment opportunities.

Empowering Citizens, expanding education, healthcare, and opportunities for women and youth, President Boakai reiterated the need for collective action, calling on government institutions, civil society, and international development partners to align their efforts with the goals outlined in the ARREST Agenda.

The implementation of the AAID will be overseen by a National Steering Committee chaired by the President, with robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure accountability, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

"This is our moment to transform Liberia. Together, we will turn this vision into reality and create a nation where no one is left behind," the President affirmed, urging all stakeholders to remain committed to the plan's successful execution.

The ARREST Agenda also aligns with global frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Africa's Agenda 2063, and ECOWAS Vision 2050, ensuring that Liberia remains an active and engaged partner in regional and global development.

As Liberia embarks on this ambitious journey, the President encouraged citizens to unite under the shared commitment to THINK LIBERIA, LOVE LIBERIA, AND BUILD A GREAT LIBERIA.

The ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (2025-2029) is a comprehensive framework aimed at addressing Liberia's development challenges and creating sustainable opportunities for growth. It reflects the voices of Liberians from all walks of life and is designed to achieve inclusive, equitable, and resilient progress for the nation