Somalia: Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Emergency Relief Center At De Martino Hospital

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, today officially inaugurated the newly constructed emergency relief center at De Martino Hospital in Mogadishu.

The centre, which has been built and equipped with modern facilities, aims to significantly enhance the country's healthcare services.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Prime Minister Hamza toured the various sections of the facility and highlighted the center's importance in improving Somalia's healthcare infrastructure. He expressed deep gratitude to the government of Qatar for their financial support in constructing the facility, which addresses a critical gap in specialized medical services for the Somali population.

The newly opened emergency relief and trauma management center is designed to handle medical emergencies and provide trauma care.

It is fully equipped with state-of-the-art medical tools and surgical equipment, ensuring that Somali citizens receive high-quality care during emergencies and critical medical situations.

This facility represents a major step forward in advancing the country's healthcare system, particularly in responding to emergencies and managing injuries effectively.

The inauguration of the center is expected to provide vital support in the ongoing efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and quality across Somalia.