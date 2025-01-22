Ethiopia: Orange MEA Commends Ethiopia's Digital Innovation Potential

Addis Ababa — Orange Middle East and Africa (MEA) Business Group has expressed admiration for telebirr and its comprehensive approach to enhancing the digital ecosystem, commending its potential to become a beacon of digital innovation across Africa.

A high-level delegation led by Brelotte Ba, Deputy CEO of Orange MEA, visited Ethio telecom to gain insights into the development of telebirr and Ethiopia's ongoing digital transformation.

During the session, Ethio telecom CEO, Frehiwot Tamru, highlighted the company's agile reform journey and provided an overview of its digital transformation strategy.

She emphasized Ethio telecom's commitment to going beyond connectivity by offering digital solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and government institutions, thus accelerating the nation's digital and financial transformation.

The CEO also discussed the potential of leveraging 5G investments to advance various sectors, including tourism, healthcare, education, agriculture, transport, and mining.

She further remarked that telebirr, Ethiopia's flagship mobile money service, has made remarkable strides in reshaping the digital and financial landscape, according to ethio telecom.

By introducing innovative digital solutions and financial services, telebirr is advancing both digital and financial inclusion, accelerating Ethiopia's digital transformation, she said.

Ethio telecom's senior management provided the delegation with in-depth insights into telebirr's journey from strategy to implementation.

The delegation also visited Ethio telecom's Experience Center, where they were briefed on cutting-edge technologies related to smart agriculture, education, healthcare, mining, and smart tourism. The visit underscored the transformative role these solutions play in fostering a robust digital economy.

Finally, the Orange MEA Deputy CEO reiterated the group's admiration for telebirr, highlighting its potential to become a catalyst for digital innovation across the continent.

He also acknowledged that the Experience Center exemplifies Ethio telecom's commitment to driving social and economic progress by enhancing the digital ecosystem.