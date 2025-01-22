Namibian Cricket Thriving, More Growth Expected for 2025

The Manager of Corporate Affairs at Cricket Namibia, Natalia Nauyoma said that there are several developmental programmes that will bring the game closer to the people, a process she describes as a powerful story of transformation.

"Across every level, from grassroots to elite performance, the growth has been immense. Our flagship programmes are thriving," she said.

One such programme is the Ashburten Kwata Cricket Programme focusing on building a love for the game from the grassroots. Other programmes comprise youth cricket and the high-performance programme to expand the pool of talented players and create a feeding system for the national side.

"During 2024, women's cricket grew stronger [while] men's cricket developed with squad depth. At Cricket Namibia, we see ourselves as more than a cricket organization. We are a service provider committed to delivering value to all our stakeholders -- sponsors, partners, schools, clubs, government and sports enthusiasts," said Nauyoma.

She also noted that Cricket Namibia's gym will be fully operational from April onwards. "This premier training space will offer an unparalleled fitness experience tailored to the needs of professional sportsmen and women."

"More than just a gym, it's a space where top-tier performance meets excellence, setting a new standard for athletic training in Namibia," she said.

Namibia has also constructed several indoor cricket nets throughout the country to keep to the standards of the modern cricketing world. "We are excited to provide these facilities. They are designed to cater for players of different skill levels. These indoor nets provide a weatherproof environment for uninterrupted training and practice."

For the year ahead, Namibia is set to host many competitive international fixtures. This includes top tier T20 action which will mark the official opening of the new FNB Namibia Cricket Ground.