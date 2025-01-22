Namibia: Health Ministry in the Erongo Region Gets Boost From Rössing Uranium

The Ministry of Health and Social Services in the Erongo region this week received a significant boost of N$1.25 million from Rössing Uranium.

The donated funds will be used to upgrade infrastructure and procure essential equipment at district hospitals in Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, and Usakos.

According to a statement from Rossing, in Swakopmund, the funds will be used to upgrade the construction of a boundary wall around the hospital. This is aimed to improve the safety of property at the hospital which has been compromised over the years.

The Usakos District Hospital will finally be getting an Industrial laundry machine. The Hospital is said to be facing desperate times with laundry that the hospital outsourced to private service providers in and out of town.

The Walvis Bay District hospital will be getting standard renovation on its' psychiatric ward which is currently in ruin state. Renovations at the psychiatric ward at the Walvis Bay District Hospital are necessitated by the need to create a secure environment for the patients housed there.

Managing Director Johan Coetzee highlighted that Rössing Uranium donated with the belief that improving healthcare infrastructure and supporting healthcare professionals are fundamental to the growth and prosperity of our country.

"The health of our people is the foundation upon which all other progress is built, and it is essential that we work together to ensure that every individual has access to the care they deserve," said Coetzee.

While the donation was made public this week, construction work at the Swakopmund hospital

had already commenced and is expected to be complete in weeks to come.

In the meantime, laundry equipment for the Usakos Hospital is also expected to arrive and be installed before the end of February..

In her acceptance speech, the Erongo Regional Director of Health Dr Anna Jonas applauded Rössing Uranium for the kind gesture towards the ministry that provides services to 240,206 inhabitants of the region.

"We want to appreciate the support of Rössing towards the renovation of our psychiatric ward in Walvis Bay, lifting of the boundary wall of Swakopmund district Hospital as well as providing us with new laundry machines for Usakos district hospital," said Jonas.

Referring to the psychiatric hospital renovations, Jonas said; "This means a lot to our community, our patients, and our dedicated staff members. The space where our patients receive care impacts their recovery journey and improving their environment will foster healing, dignity, and hope as well as safety and security for the staff members and their patients.

Investing in the renovation of the mental health ward signifies your commitment toward mental health care and champion the importance of compassionate care."