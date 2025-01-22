Southern Africa: Uganda Receives 10,000 Doses of Mpox Vaccines

So far, 135,500 vaccines have been delivered by EU member states, including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Portugal, with additional doses on the way.

Uganda has today received 10,000 doses of the MVA-BN vaccine to bolster its response to the ongoing Mpox outbreak.

The vaccines, donated by the European Commission through its Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), were delivered as part of a broader initiative to address health emergencies in Africa.

The donation is one of several made by HERA to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), which has received over 215,000 vaccine doses to tackle Mpox outbreaks across the continent.

Previous deliveries included 200,000 doses to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in September and 5,420 doses to Rwanda in October.

Laurent Muschel, Head of HERA, emphasized the importance of global solidarity in addressing health crises.

"We made a commitment to address the Ppox outbreak in close cooperation with our partners," he said.

"The 10,000 vaccine doses from HERA will help Uganda to tackle this deadly disease. We cannot fight these health threats alone solidarity between continents is essential."

This latest shipment is part of a larger Team Europe initiative that has pledged over 605,000 vaccine doses to Africa CDC.

So far, 135,500 vaccines have been delivered by EU member states, including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Portugal, with additional doses on the way.

"These actions reflect the European Commission and Team Europe's dedication to strengthening preparedness and response capacities for current and future health emergencies," Muschel added.

Uganda's Ministry of Health welcomed the support, noting that the vaccines will play a crucial role in protecting vulnerable populations and curbing the spread of mpox.

The European Commission's collaboration with Africa CDC underscores its commitment to swift, coordinated interventions to address emerging health threats and safeguard public health globally.