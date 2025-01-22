Uganda: Museveni Urges Emirates Airlines to Showcase Uganda's Unique Tourism Potential

President Museveni has called on Emirates Airlines to use their global platform to promote Uganda's diverse and unmatched tourist attractions to the world.

The President appealed during a meeting with a high-level delegation from Emirates Airlines on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at State House, Entebbe.

The delegation, led by Emirates Country Manager for Uganda, Mr Mohamed Ahmed Taher is in the country as part of an exploratory mission to identify "must-visit" tourist destinations to market globally.

The team is marking Emirates Airlines' 25th anniversary of operations in Uganda.

President Museveni emphasized Uganda's extraordinary features, including its ideal climate and rich biodiversity, as key selling points for international tourists.

"There are about three countries in the whole world that have a unique climate because of the altitude and because they are on the Equator and Uganda is one of them," Mr Museveni said.

"Some areas in Uganda are over 1,000 meters above sea level, and some are above 5,000 meters above sea level and have permanent snow. The other country that has the same climate I think is Ecuador in South America," he added.

Asked by one of the delegates why Uganda has the best coffee in the world, President Museveni attributed it to the favourable climate found on the Equator that supports the growth of organic crops including coffee and fruits like pineapples.

"I went to Washington, and they brought something like pineapple fruits. When I put it in my mouth, it had a very sour taste. Uganda has sweet pineapples. If you want good food and good climate, you are in the right place," he assured the Emirates delegation.

Museveni encouraged the delegation to visit Uganda's national parks, including Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, home to mountain gorillas, and Murchison Falls National Park, known for its stunning waterfall and wildlife.

He also urged them to highlight Uganda's organic and flavorful agricultural produce, particularly its globally renowned coffee and sweet pineapples.

The President expressed hope that Emirates Airlines' global reach and influence could transform Uganda's tourism sector by attracting millions of travellers seeking authentic cultural and natural experiences.

He tasked the team with ensuring that Uganda's pristine national parks, mountains, rivers, and cultural heritage sites are effectively marketed.

The Emirates delegation featured officials from various countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, India, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and the United Kingdom.

Their mission to Uganda reflects a growing global interest in the country's tourism potential.

President Museveni concluded his remarks by expressing confidence that Emirates Airlines' partnership with Uganda would unlock new opportunities for the tourism industry.

"I warmly welcome you to our country. Go out, explore our beauty, and share Uganda's story with the world," he said.

The visit by Emirates Airlines officials is expected to culminate in an extensive promotional campaign that will highlight Uganda as a premier tourist destination, further boosting the nation's profile on the global tourism map.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Martin Mugarra, and Uganda's Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Ms Doreen Katusiime.

Also present were Uganda Tourism Board CEO Lilly Ajarova and Uganda's Ambassador to the UAE, Zaake Kibedi.