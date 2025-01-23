South Africa: Fallen Black South African Soldiers From World War I Finally Remembered

Cape Town — A new war memorial in Cape Town, South Africa, remembers the close to 2,000 casualties who served in Africa during World War 1, between 1914-1918 and who have no known graves and because they were Black, they were never remembered in the official narratives of history.

It was a solemn ceremony on a bright sunny day on the southern tip of Africa, in Cape Town's company gardens, amid the grass wooden structures that stand out. The 1,700 carefully constructed brown wooden carvings are standing in a line. These structures represent a new Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) memorial, which honors the contribution of the hundreds of Black South African military laborers of the First World War. The CWGC remembers the fallen soldiers of both World Wars equally with this first permanent redress tribute.

Despite being the sons of Africa, the hundreds of soldiers who served in non-combat roles between 1914 and 1918 have been unrecognized for decades. Now, more than 100 years later, a war memorial pays tribute to the predominantly Black South Africans who fought in Africa.

The brown wooden structures are made with local wood, called the African iroko hardwood, and intricately carved with the names and dates of death of the fallen soldiers. The structures embody a dedication to preserving individual legacies and are a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers. The memorial marks a significant step in remembering their memory.

The memorial is located in the heart of the city's Company Gardens, which was the main vegetable garden for the then Dutch East India Company when they set up at the Cape in 1652.

Her Royal Highness Princess Ann, President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, at the opening of a new memorial to fallen Black South African soldiers from the First World War. Credit: Crystal Orderson/IPS

The memorial was inaugurated by the President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, in Cape Town. She told the audience, which included several South African and Commonwealth officials, students, and family members of the soldiers who perished, that the memorial is a reminder of a "shared but difficult past." About 1.7 million men and women from the Commonwealth countries, which are former British colonies, lost their lives in the two World Wars.

"It demonstrates that by working together we can make a difference. We have come to pay tribute and acknowledge them. Their legacy deserves recognition," the princess said.

HRH added that the memorial is a reminder of the "human cost of conflict."

"We honor the past and I hope this memorial serves not only as a remembrance but as a beacon of unity."

Remembering Black Soldiers

The then Imperial War Graves Commission, alongside the colonial administrations, never honored the more than 100,000 African and Indian service personnel with the same recognition given to Europeans. The memorial also stands as a tribute to the long-overlooked contributions of Black South Africa's military laborers during the First World War, who bravely contributed to the war effort but also as a crucial recognition of their often-overlooked sacrifices by historical narratives. The memorial also acknowledges the diverse histories and understands past struggles.

Zweletu Hlakula, a family member of one of the fallen soldiers, was one of four family members who attended the ceremony. He hails from the Eastern Cape town of Port St Johns and is the great-grandson of a fallen soldier, Job Hlakula.

Zwelethu's great-grandfather was part of the Labour Corps during WWI. He says he is proud that his great-grandfather is being remembered and said, "We even rejoice when we talk about Job; it's a pride that we've got in our name, for him to be remembered, for him to be in the history of our South Africa--that makes us very humble."

Director General of the CWGC, Claire Horton, told the audience that the unveiling of the memorial in the presence of descendants whose relatives put their lives on the line for the freedoms we all enjoy today is significant.

"This landmark memorial, designed and built collaboratively in South Africa, testifies to our shared global history and responsibility to honor all those who gave their lives in service."

Horton said that the memorial is so important to "acknowledge the burden they suffered and their contribution to lasting peace."

Remember the Fallen Heroes

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has become a global leader in commemoration and aims to ensure that those who died in service or as a result of conflict are commemorated. It was founded by the Royal Charter in 1917 and it works on behalf of the governments of Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. There are 23,000 locations in more than 150 countries and territories that have cemeteries, memorials, and graves.

The Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, who was one of the speakers at the event, said the memorial is a tribute to Black South African servicemen who perished in the First World War and whose stories were overlooked in the telling of that history.

"I can think of no better place to remember their contribution than right here in our beautiful and much-loved company's garden in the heart of the Mother City."

One of the Cape Town pupils in attendance, Nathan October, said it's important that the country's rich history tells different stories, including the role of black soldiers.

As a young person, the memorial is important.

"I am honored to be here and I'm so glad that the soldiers are being represented and their story is coming to light."

