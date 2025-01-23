Zimbabwe: Over 200 Airlifted As Ambulance Roll-Out Intensifies

Government-sponsored air ambulance services stationed at Sally Mugabe Hospital have completed two separate rescue missions, bringing the total of patients airlifted to over 200 since August last year.

Yesterday, the air ambulance was dispatched to Kadoma to evacuate a miner who suffered serious injuries in a mine shaft.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 2pm, when a section of the mine collapsed, severely injuring the artisanal miner.

The first air ambulance departed Kadoma General Hospital at 4:04pm and arrived at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital at 4:43pm, marking a flight time of approximately 39 minutes.

On board the aircraft were two medical practitioners, Dr Louis Tatenda Mushaike, a medical doctor with the National Air Ambulance Service (Zimbabwe), and Adrian Maposa, a registered general nurse and air medic.

They were led by chief pilot, Vadim Vagapov and co-pilot Melvin Masanzi.

Once the patient was on-board, Dr Mushaike provided an update on the miner's condition.

"We have taken an ill patient who sustained blunt abdominal trauma, bladder injury, and pelvic fracture secondary to a mine collapse," he said.

He noted that while the patient's vitals were within normal limits upon arrival, he was in urinary retention.

"We drained the urine via the suprapubic region with the assistance of the doctor from Chegutu Hospital. This patient requires urgent specialist attention," he said.

The second air ambulance mission involved transporting a woman in labour from Chegutu to Chinhoyi Hospital. This crucial mission was led by chief pilot, Alexandra Rusanov and co-pilot Richard Sithole.

The air ambulance flew from Harare to Chegutu in just 30 minutes and then to Chinhoyi in 25 minutes, totalling 55 minutes for the entire journey. This efficient transport saved 34 minutes compared to the traditional road journey, which typically takes 1 hour and 9 minutes.

Starting next week, the Government-sponsored air ambulances will become fully operational in Victoria Falls, marking a significant step in the ongoing roll-out of this essential service across the country.

In 2023, Zimbabwe received a fleet of 18 Russian-made Ansat and Mi-17 helicopters, part of a deal initiated by President Mnangagwa to enhance the accessibility of quality healthcare for patients within the public health system.

The introduction of this air ambulance service has already made a profound impact, saving numerous lives and enabling the prompt transportation of patients from rural areas to central hospitals.

The air ambulance service has thus far been rolled out in Harare, Bulawayo, and now Victoria Falls, providing crucial support where it's needed most.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the programme continues to expand, officials hope to further improve healthcare access for all Zimbabweans, particularly in underserved regions.

Government's commitment to this initiative reflects a broader strategy to modernise healthcare delivery and ensure that emergency medical services are available to those in urgent need.

With the successful airlifts and the ongoing roll-out of services, the air ambulance programme stands as a testament to Zimbabwe's dedication to enhancing public health and saving lives nationwide.

As Dr Mushaike emphasised, timely medical intervention can be the difference between life and death, and this service is poised to make a significant difference in the lives of many.