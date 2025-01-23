Algeria: Abducted Spanish National Freed - President Tebboune Thanks Security Services, Defence Ministry Executives

22 January 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Tuesday thanked the security services and the executives of the National Defence ministry for their efficiency and discretion during the operation to free the abducted Spanish national Gilbert Navarro.

"I thank our security services and the executives of the ministry of National Defence for their efficiency and discretion during the operation to free Spanish national Gilbert Navarro," the president of the Republic posted on his official social network account.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.