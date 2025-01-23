Algeria: Abducted Spanish National Freed - President Tebboune Thanks Security Services, Defence Ministry Executives

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Tuesday thanked the security services and the executives of the National Defence ministry for their efficiency and discretion during the operation to free the abducted Spanish national Gilbert Navarro.

"I thank our security services and the executives of the ministry of National Defence for their efficiency and discretion during the operation to free Spanish national Gilbert Navarro," the president of the Republic posted on his official social network account.