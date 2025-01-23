Rwanda: Five Emerging Gospel Artists Set to Make Waves in 2025

Rwanda's gospel music scene, which is currently dominating other local genres, continues to welcome a wave of fresh talent. For those who think gospel music has already reached its peak, a new generation of artists is pushing it to even greater heights.

Based on industry analysis, charts, and buzz, we've ranked five emerging singers and worship leaders to watch in 2025. While these artistes have already built a loyal following, we predict their growth and impact will soar even further this year.

Peace Hozy

Peace Hoziyana, known for her hit song Hozana, gained prominence in 2020 as a backup singer for celebrated gospel artiste Israel Mbonyi. A member of Bethesda Church, Peace began her musical journey in 2015 at Nyundo School of Music and Arts, graduating in 2017 with expertise in vocals and acoustic guitar.

In 2023, Peace launched her solo career with her debut single Uganze, paving the way for a string of well-received tracks like Hozana, Ruhuka, and Itabaza. She has also collaborated on popular projects, including the hit Kubera Imana.

"I'm working on my new album, which will feature eight songs and is expected to be released by the end of this year. Both audio and video recordings are being prepared," Peace revealed in an interview with The New Times.

She added, "I also plan to write songs not only in Kinyarwanda but in other languages to connect with both Rwandans and audiences beyond our borders."

Emma Rwibutso

Emmanuel Karangwa Rwibutso discovered his passion for music while serving in the ADEPR church choir. It was there that he honed his craft before releasing his debut song, Mpa Byose, in 2020. Since then, he has built an impressive catalog, including tracks like Amazi Meza, Ubwiza Bwihariye, Umunyabwenge, and Igihe Uzazira.

"I have several projects in progress, including a collaboration with singer Bosco Nshuti and live recording sessions. While the timing is flexible, I can promise my fans a steady flow of new music, starting with my latest track, 'Ishimwe,' which was released yesterday," he said.

Sharon Gatete

Sharon Gatete, a 2021 graduate of the Nyundo School of Arts and Music, excelled in music performance, music business, and composition, earning recognition as the top-performing female in her class.

She made her mark in 2023 with songs like Kumbuka, Umukunzi, and Nzategereza. With her latest release, Inkuru Nziza, Gatete continues to inspire listeners through spiritually uplifting tracks, including Inzira, Ukuri n'Ubugingo, Ntutinye, and others.

Emeline Penzi

Emeline Uwimana Penzi made her mark under Rocky Entertainment, led by film dubber Rocky Kimomo. As a member of ADEPR, she has released notable tracks such as Mpindura, Stay with Me, Oluwa, Biracyashoboka, and Jireh, a collaboration with Peace Hozy.

"I started singing in Sunday school back in my home district of Rubavu," she recalled. "People often encouraged me, saying I had the potential to do more, which inspired me to pursue music."

Ella Stella

Ella Stella discovered her musical talent at a young age, recognizing in primary six that her passion for music could be nurtured. Before launching her solo career, she honed her craft as a backup singer for prominent gospel artistes like Serge Iyamuremye.

She has since released heartfelt tracks such as Umukiza Wanjye and Warankijije. Ella also featured in the collaborative hit Kubera Imana (Iyo Mana Ndayemera), alongside Emmy Vox, Peace Hozy, Hirwa Gilbert, Richard Keen, Yves Bisengimana, and Bidandi.

