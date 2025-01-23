Zimbabwe Issues Urgent Alert On Counterfeit Rabies Vaccine

23 January 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has issued a warning against a fake ABHAYRAB rabies vaccine which has been distributed through unauthorized channels and circulating locally.

In a circular addressed to licensed pharmacies, wholesalers, and public and private healthcare facilities, MCAZ Director General Richard Rukwata, said the falsified product may contain harmful components which pose health risks.

"The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has identified a falsified ABHAYRAB Rabies vaccine, circulating in the market through unauthorised sources.

"This falsified product poses a significant threat to public health due to the potential for lack of efficacy, harmful components, and the risk of treatment failure in preventing rabies, a fatal disease," said Rukwata

All licensed entities have been ordered to immediately quarantine any units of the affected vaccine.

"Thereafter, these quarantined units must be submitted to the Authority for disposal. The general public who might have purchased the same falsified vaccine is advised to return the product to the pharmacy where they obtained the medicine."

