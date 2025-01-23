Zimbabwe: Teachers Criticize 'Unfunded' Heritage-Based Curricula

TEACHERS believe the Heritage Based Curricula (HBC) currently under implementation will burden learners and their guardians due to the lack of budgetary support to back it just like the CALA it replaced.

The HBC, a curriculum framework in Zimbabwe launched in 2025, integrates the country's cultural and historical heritage into the education system designed to promote a holistic approach to learning and to prepare students to drive national development.

The HBC is designed to be flexible and learner-centred, allowing students to choose their own research topics and projects.

But in a statement, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) President Takavafira Zhou called for the immediate allocation of a budget to support the initiative.

"Budget for implementation of the unilaterally imposed and rushed Heritage Based Curriculum in 2025. We reiterated that without a budget the envisaged new curriculum will be difficult to implement as teachers need to be work-shopped over the standardisation and interoperability process and school-based projects. "Without a budget, the school-based projects will saddle parents just as CALA," he said.

Providing feedback following the end of the Education Week's commemorations Tuesday, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) also criticized the new curriculum launch.

"This year's focus has shed light on systemic challenges that continue to hinder progress. The government's underfunding of education has emerged as a glaring issue, alongside its lack of seriousness in implementing the new Heritage-Based Curriculum.

"Teachers remain untrained for this curriculum, which has not been backed by adequate financial resources or the provision of updated syllabi. The gap between policy and implementation has left both teachers and students struggling, particularly in rural and underserved areas," said ARTUZ.