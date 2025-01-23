Botswana Closes Doors On Foreign Teachers, Truck Drivers

VOA
Botswana map.
22 January 2025
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mqondisi Dube

Gaborone, Botswana — A Botswanan official said this week the nation will no longer issue work permits to foreign teachers and truck drivers in order to protect local jobs.

Minister of Labor and Home Affairs Pius Mokgware told a group of unemployed teachers protesting in Gaborone that the government already has stopped issuing permits to foreign educators and truck drivers.

He said that last month the government rejected 140 applications for work permits.

Thabang Kopelo, who was representing the unemployed teachers, said they want the new government, which took office in October, to go a step further.

"We now demand the cancellation and the immediate suspension of issuing of work permits to teachers who come from outside of Botswana. ... There are [already] thousands and thousands" of local teachers, Kopelo said.

The group's actions weren't xenophobic, Kopelo said, but a plea to the government to prioritize citizens in hiring teachers.

"In other countries ... they are being attacked," Kopelo said. "Derogatory language is being used against them. We are not moving in that approach; we are fellow brothers and sisters."

In neighboring South Africa, clashes between migrants and locals have often turned deadly, with citizens arguing foreigners are taking their jobs.

Gaborone-based Congolese teacher Patrice Okomi said there is not much foreign workers can do except abide by the host government's regulations.

"We are here at the mercy of the government, and it is entirely up to the Botswana authorities to decide our future," Okomi said. "If the feeling is that we have overstayed our welcome, there is not much we can do except to prepare for our exit."

Botswana's stable economy has attracted migrant workers, the majority fleeing hardship in neighboring Zimbabwe.

According to figures from the government office Statistics Botswana, there are 4,581 holders of foreign work permits in Botswana, with teachers comprising 18% of the total.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.