Angola: Namibe Governor Defends Sustainable Exploration of Ore

Moçâmedes — The provincial governor of Namibe, Archer Mangueira, defended, on Tuesday, the need to explore the geological and mineral potential of this province in a rational and sustainable way, with a view to also benefiting future generations and minimizing environmental impact.

When intervening in the act of laying the first stone for the construction of the Ornamental Rocks Development Pole, to be built, starting this month, in the municipality of Sacomar, the government official pointed out the existence of extensive reserves of marble, granite and quartzite in Namibe as resources that stand out from other wealth existing in Angola.

He said that the exploitation of these resources, widely recognized in the national and international market, should effectively benefit local communities, without compromising future generations.

The governor also considered responsible exploration and the valorization of the country's mineral potential as a security basis for the diversification of the national economy and the creation of new opportunities for sustainable growth.

He highlighted that the sustainability of the aforementioned minerals will be fully achieved if accompanied by responsible management on the part of sector operators, who must assume and respect the fundamental principles of environmental, social, business sustainability and good corporate governance.

Regarding the laying of the first stone for the construction of the Ornamental Rocks Development Pole, Archer Mangueira highlighted that the Government's initiative will serve as an industrial center and a true ecosystem for innovation and transformation of this product.

He said that the infrastructure represents a new era for the Namibe mining sector, being a moment of commitment and responsibility for operators to play their role and transform this project into a true engine of economic growth, job creation and sustainable development.

"We trust that with hard work, dedication and a long-term strategic vision we will be able to make this hub an example of innovation, efficiency and prosperity for Angola", he highlighted.

The governor added that the construction of this development pole is part of a logic of integration with existing infrastructures, benefiting from the connectivity provided by the Southern Corridor, which includes the Moçâmedes Railway, the Namibe Seaport, Porto Minério do Sacomar and the National Road, EN-280.

He stated that this set of strategic routes guarantees an efficient connection between mining production and industrial units and export markets, reinforcing Namibe's position as a logistical and economic hub of reference in the South of Angola.

Archer Mangueira highlighted that the decision by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas (MIREMPET) to implement the aforementioned hub in Namibe demonstrates an unequivocal recognition of the immense geological and mineral potential of this province.

"Our youth need concrete opportunities to actively contribute to the province's economic growth. Therefore, we hope that this project will create jobs and contribute to strengthening the technical and professional capacity of young people, providing qualified training and career progression", he highlighted.

The aforementioned Ornamental Stone Development hub will have a specialized clinic for the treatment of occupational diseases, ensuring better health and safety conditions for workers and a Dry Port that will facilitate the efficient movement of products and inputs.

Budgeted at 1.6 million US dollars, the construction of this infrastructure is expected to employ 400 workers.

The act of laying the first stone for the construction of the Ornamental Rocks Development Pole, to be built within 31 months (two years and seven months), was guided by the Secretary of State for Mineral Resources, Jânio Correa Victor, in addition to also count on the deputy governor for the Political, Economic and Social sector, Abel Kapitango, members of the Government, traditional authorities, among other guests.

In addition to the Ornamental Rocks Development Pole, the new municipality of Sacomar, which recently emerged within the scope of the country's New Administrative Political Division, also has other economic and social infrastructures, such as Porto Minério, Sonangol Logistics, polytechnic institutes, Xitoto power station and agricultural areas, with a population of more than 20 thousand inhabitants. FA/QCB/DOJ