Angola: Governor Finds Out About Cross-Border Trade

22 January 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The governor of Lunda-Norte, Filomena Miza, works Wednesday, Jan 22, on the border of Chissanda (Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo), to learn about trade, border security and epidemiological measures to combat Cholera.

During the field trip, Filomena Miza is scheduled to visit the border market, the Immigrant Retention Center, the Immigration and Foreigners Service (SME) facilities and the Border Guard Police station.

The governor intends to find out about the working conditions of customs services, defense and security bodies, the migratory flow at the border which is 10 km from the city of Dundo, capital of the province of Lunda-Norte and the volume of business in the border market.

The province of Lunda-Norte shares more than 700 kilometers of border (river and land) with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Later today, the minister will visit the Mussungue Field Hospital, the Samacaca diagnostic center and the David Bernadino "Kamanga" General Hospital, to learn about the conditions created for the Cholera's prevention and treatment.

Cholera has so far caused the death of 29 people, 20 of which in the province of Luanda (municipalities of Cacuaco 19, Belas 1), 6 in Bengo (Dande 3, Panguila 2, Barra do Dande 1) and 3 in lcolo e Bengo (Sequele 3).

A cumulative 576 cases were reported, so far, aged between 2 and 81 years, 306 of which corresponding to 53% female and 270 (47%) male.

HD/CF/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.