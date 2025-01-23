Angola: Governor Finds Out About Cross-Border Trade

Dundo — The governor of Lunda-Norte, Filomena Miza, works Wednesday, Jan 22, on the border of Chissanda (Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo), to learn about trade, border security and epidemiological measures to combat Cholera.

During the field trip, Filomena Miza is scheduled to visit the border market, the Immigrant Retention Center, the Immigration and Foreigners Service (SME) facilities and the Border Guard Police station.

The governor intends to find out about the working conditions of customs services, defense and security bodies, the migratory flow at the border which is 10 km from the city of Dundo, capital of the province of Lunda-Norte and the volume of business in the border market.

The province of Lunda-Norte shares more than 700 kilometers of border (river and land) with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Later today, the minister will visit the Mussungue Field Hospital, the Samacaca diagnostic center and the David Bernadino "Kamanga" General Hospital, to learn about the conditions created for the Cholera's prevention and treatment.

Cholera has so far caused the death of 29 people, 20 of which in the province of Luanda (municipalities of Cacuaco 19, Belas 1), 6 in Bengo (Dande 3, Panguila 2, Barra do Dande 1) and 3 in lcolo e Bengo (Sequele 3).

A cumulative 576 cases were reported, so far, aged between 2 and 81 years, 306 of which corresponding to 53% female and 270 (47%) male.

HD/CF/jmc