Angola: Minister of Fisheries Works At UN Headquarters

Luanda — The Angola minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmen Neto, has been since Monday, Jan 20, in New York, USA, where she is carrying out a working visit to the headquarters of the United Nations (UN).

The Angolan official's work agenda foresees, on Wednesday, Jan 22, the signing of an agreement within the framework of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

The BBNJ is an international agreement that aims to protect the ocean and prevent biodiversity loss.

In addition to the holder of the Fisheries and Marine Resources portfolio, who heads the Angolan delegation, the mission also includes the national director for Sea Affairs and Marine Resources, Tânia Barreto, and the director of the Legal Matters and Exchange Office, Liliana Sebastião.

Upon arrival at the event venue, the delegation was welcomed by the minister-counselor, Makiesse Augusto, and senior officials from the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations, in New York.

