Kenya: DP Kindiki Urges Unity, Rejects Divisive Politics By Govt Critics

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on government critics to avoid divisive and tribal politics, urging them instead to advocate for peace and unity.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Luanda Modern Market in Vihiga County, Kindiki reaffirmed the Kenya Kwanza Administration's commitment to enhancing development and improving Kenyans' livelihoods.

"This is a development-oriented government," Kindiki stated, emphasizing that the government serves all Kenyans. "For those keen on dividing Kenyans, we are telling them we are not interested in tribal and divisive engagements."

Kindiki said that President William Ruto's administration is prioritizing key economic sectors such as agriculture, livestock, fishing, and mining to create employment and stimulate economic growth.

Accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, and other leaders, Kindiki reiterated their collective support for President Ruto's development agenda.

"We [leaders] are solidly behind the President as he leads in developing every part of our country," he said.

Earlier, during the launch of Phase 1-Lot 2 of the Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project in Busia County, Kindiki reiterated the government's focus on projects that directly benefit Kenyans. He highlighted efforts in agriculture, mining, and the blue economy, stressing their potential to uplift millions.

The Deputy President also pointed to the government's investments in infrastructure, including road networks, electricity expansion, county aggregation centers, industrial parks, and special economic zones--all designed to boost economic activity and create jobs.

Additionally, Kindiki assured that resources are being directed to strengthen the social sector, with a focus on improving access to quality education and healthcare.

He urged Kenyans to unite, rejecting divisive rhetoric in favor of building a prosperous nation. "As a nation, we must move forward as a united country without divisive rhetoric," Kindiki emphasized.

Kindiki's appeal comes amid ongoing government criticism regarding the high cost of living and unemployment challenges.