Kenya: Ruto Promises ICT Hubs in Vihiga to Tackle Youth Unemployment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 - President William Ruto has pledged to fully fund the establishment of ICT hubs in Vihiga County as part of efforts to address youth unemployment.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Luanda Modern Market on Wednesday, the Head of State highlighted the critical role of technology in empowering young people.

He urged the county government to expedite the construction of additional ICT hubs, underscoring technology as a vital tool for economic empowerment.

"I want to ensure that our youth are well-equipped to work with computers, earn an income, and ultimately contribute to the economic growth of our nation," President Ruto stated.

He affirmed his commitment to providing the necessary resources, including internet access, computers, and skilled trainers, to support the county's youth.

President Ruto also revealed a range of upcoming opportunities for the youth in Vihiga County, including the Luanda Market project, the construction of five additional markets, and the development of 4,000 houses under the affordable housing program.

"I will not bring people from outside to do this work. I will call upon the youth of Vihiga County to undertake these projects," the President assured.

In a recent public address, he emphasized that the internet is a tool for success, not for insults or destructive behavior.

"It's there to create wealth, to uplift lives," he asserted, challenging critics who use social media to spread negativity.

President Ruto encouraged the youth to view the internet as a platform for entrepreneurship and financial growth, aligning with his administration's push for tech-based solutions to national challenges.

ICT hubs are part of the government's broader efforts to create employment opportunities for young people.

President Ruto is also banking on affordable housing projects and labor migration as part of measures to combat youth unemployment.