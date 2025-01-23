Mozambique: Chapo Meets With Mozambican Diplomats

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Wednesday met in Maputo with the heads of Mozambican diplomatic and consular missions abroad, stressing the importance of "economic diplomacy' and of projecting the image of Mozambique to an international audience.

According to a release from Chapo's office, the meeting "stressed the strategic role of the diplomatic representations in consolidating foreign relations and attracting investment'.

Chapo recognised the role of the Mozambican Foreign Ministry in promoting the image of Mozambique.

"The image of Mozambique is in your hands', he told the diplomats. He believed their work had already paid off "in the building of trust with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which are fundamental for the economic development of the country'.

He reaffirmed his government's commitment "to establish solid bilateral and multilateral partnerships that promote investments aligned with national interests'.

Also of great importance was the Mozambican diaspora, said Chapo. "We need to encourage the culture of love for the motherland, and involve the Mozambicans in the diaspora in the development of our country, taking advantage of their knowledge, their talent and their resources'.

Representing the diplomats, Eliseu Machava, the Mozambican ambassador to Cuba, reaffirmed their commitment to the priorities defined by Chapo. "We are ready and available for the task we are beginning together', he said. "President Chapo's speech offers a clear line of work, stressing peace and security as national priorities'.