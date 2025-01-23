Kenya: Governor Sakaja Waives Painting Permit Fees for CBD Building Owners

22 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced a waiver on painting permit fees for property owners in the Central Business District (CBD) to facilitate a citywide beautification initiative.

The move aims to encourage landlords to repaint their buildings within 90 days, as stipulated in a notice issued earlier this week.

Speaking during a meeting with subcounty and ward administrators, as well as his executive team, Sakaja underscored the importance of compliance.

"We have waived the painting permit fees to allow landlords to repaint their buildings within the 90-day period, as per the notice issued yesterday," he stated.

The waiver covers several key areas, including the CBD, Westlands Shopping Centre, Upper Hill, and parts of Ngara.

"This is the year of order. Nairobi must be clean, and together, we can achieve that," Sakaja affirmed.

He also called on administrators, planners, environmental officers, and engineers to take an active role in restoring the city's former glory.

"It is everyone's responsibility to ensure the implementation of recently enacted policies, including the removal of illegal signage, mandatory repainting of buildings, ongoing clean-up efforts, and improved waste management," he said.

In recent weeks, Sakaja has intensified a citywide cleanup initiative that has seen the removal of illegal signage, the relocation of hawkers from streets, and an extensive cleaning exercise involving 3,500 Green Army workers under the Green Nairobi program.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.