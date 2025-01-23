Kenya: Governor Sakaja Waives Painting Permit Fees for CBD Building Owners

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced a waiver on painting permit fees for property owners in the Central Business District (CBD) to facilitate a citywide beautification initiative.

The move aims to encourage landlords to repaint their buildings within 90 days, as stipulated in a notice issued earlier this week.

Speaking during a meeting with subcounty and ward administrators, as well as his executive team, Sakaja underscored the importance of compliance.

"We have waived the painting permit fees to allow landlords to repaint their buildings within the 90-day period, as per the notice issued yesterday," he stated.

The waiver covers several key areas, including the CBD, Westlands Shopping Centre, Upper Hill, and parts of Ngara.

"This is the year of order. Nairobi must be clean, and together, we can achieve that," Sakaja affirmed.

He also called on administrators, planners, environmental officers, and engineers to take an active role in restoring the city's former glory.

"It is everyone's responsibility to ensure the implementation of recently enacted policies, including the removal of illegal signage, mandatory repainting of buildings, ongoing clean-up efforts, and improved waste management," he said.

In recent weeks, Sakaja has intensified a citywide cleanup initiative that has seen the removal of illegal signage, the relocation of hawkers from streets, and an extensive cleaning exercise involving 3,500 Green Army workers under the Green Nairobi program.