Kenya: Duale Says Staff of Defunct Water Towers Agency to Be Reabsorbed

22 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has assured that all staff of the defunct Kenya Water Towers Agency (KWTA) will be redeployed to the Ministry and its agencies based on their identified competencies.

Speaking to former KWTA staff, which was dissolved in December 2024 following the expiry of its legal mandate, Duale, accompanied by Principal Secretaries Gitonga Mugambi (Forestry) and Dr. Eng. Festus Ng'eno (Environment and Climate Change), announced that the Ministry had finalized a placement list.

During the meeting held at the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday, CS Duale revealed that sixty-eight employees would be redeployed to the Environment and Climate Change State Department, while forty-five would join the Forestry State Department.

The Ministry considered qualifications, rank, skills, experience, age, disabilities, and current duty stations when developing the placement list, Duale noted.

He also urged the former KWTA staff to strictly adhere to the public service code of conduct and principles of good governance as they transition to their new roles.

He emphasized the importance of professionalism and integrity in their service.

The now-defunct KWTA was established through Legal Notice No. 27 of April 20, 2012, with a mandate to coordinate and oversee the protection, rehabilitation, conservation, and sustainable management of Kenya's water towers.

KWTA's dissolution followed a Cabinet-sanctioned rationalization of state corporations with overlapping or duplicate mandates.

