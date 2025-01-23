Kenya: Green Belt Movement Flags Encroachment Concerns At Karura Forest

22 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Nairobi — The Green Belt Movement (GBM) has urged Chief Conservator of Forests Alexander Lemarkoko to address concerns over potential encroachment near Karura Forest.

The organization, founded on the legacy of Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai, has questioned the land's ownership, title validity, and whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted for developments near the forest (-1.2303198746780726, 36.83560239876185).

Public outcry has surged following reports and social media debates on the issue.

"Karura Forest is an ecological and cultural treasure. Its integrity must be upheld," said GBM Advocacy Manager Job Mwangi, emphasizing the forest's role in biodiversity, climate regulation, and Kenya's sustainability goals.

GBM called for transparency and accountability from the Kenya Forest Service, pledging to collaborate with stakeholders to safeguard Karura Forest for future generations.

