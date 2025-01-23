South Africa: DA Welcomes Minister Macpherson's Appointment of Forensic Investigator Into Idt Tender

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) strongly supports Minister Dean Macpherson's decisive actions to uncover and address alleged corruption within the Independent Development Trust (IDT).

The ongoing investigations into the R800-million oxygen plant tender, riddled with irregularities such as unqualified bidders and fraudulent documentation, underscore the Minister's commitment to transparency and accountability. The Department's appointment of PwC to conduct an independent forensic investigation is a critical step in ensuring good, transparent governance and the protection of our public funds.

It is deeply concerning that certain political parties in Parliament, as well as some members of business sectors and the media, have sought to shield corrupt practices by levelling baseless accusations against the Minister. These claims are not only misleading but also indicative of a broader effort to derail the fight against corruption. It is not dissimilar to what we saw under State Capture.

An ethical Portfolio Committee should be united in supporting any efforts by the Minister and his department to identify and root out corruption, even if merely alleged, within the department and its entities. This is not a political issue; it is a moral and ethical obligation to ensure that public resources are managed responsibly and for the benefit of all South Africans.

Minister Macpherson's actions reflect what should be the standard for all government leaders: a relentless commitment to exposing and eradicating corruption. The DA remains steadfast in supporting these efforts, regardless of threats or smear campaigns aimed at undermining this critical work.

The fight against corruption is vital to rebuilding trust in government and ensuring a brighter future for South Africa.

The DA calls on the Portfolio Committee of Public Works and Infrastructure to unite behind Minister Macpherson's actions and be as animated and vigorous as he is in interrogating corruption and holding officials accountable for doing their jobs ethically and in the interest of serving the public.