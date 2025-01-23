South Africa: Minister George Delivers the DA Difference for Small Scale Fishing Communities

press release

The Democratic Alliance is very pleased that Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment, the DA's Dion George MP, has successfully overturned 36% of appeal cases, granting small-scale fishers access to fish species previously declined by the delegated authority for own use. While the quotas remain unchanged and are tied to the number of co-operatives and members, the Minister's intervention has ensured that more small-scale fishers can benefit from the existing list of identified species.

This will be a huge boon for coastal communities dependent on access to fishing for their livelihoods. Over 60 local fishing co-operatives stand to benefit from the recent rights allocations.

Small scale fishers who were previously disallowed from catching West Coast Rock Lobster, Bait, Abalone, Netfish, White Mussels, Oysters and Hake will now be allowed to, within their quotas and permits.

Fishing rights allocations and fisheries management under previous ANC ministers have been a constant source of strife and suffering for coastal communities.

It has taken a committed new DA national minister to show care for these fishing communities, taking their plight seriously - and the DA recognizes and celebrates this change in approach.

For generations, these communities have relied on the sea for their living and fishing has become an important part of their cultural identity. Many of the commercial rights allocations (and non-allocations) in the previous parliament have been challenged successfully in court at great expense and embarrassment to the Department, exposing the mismanagement and poor administration.

Fisheries management in South Africa has been generally poor, with corruption endemic among officials and compliance and enforcement previously lacking.

Many of our most important fish stocks are in serious decline with some at alarmingly low levels already.

Poaching continues to be a huge problem with local and international criminal syndicates plundering sensitive species such as West Coast rock lobster and abalone.

The Minister's recent caring moves to empower local communities and reconnect them with the sea through fishing rights and harbour development plans, as well as his commitment to anti-poaching efforts at sea and on land, bode well for a turnaround in the fisheries sector more broadly.

Though significant complexities remain, the Minister has started to turn the ship around to head in a positive direction once more, because caring leadership can balance the needs and traditions of fishing communities with sustainability at sea.

Fishing communities across South Africa finally have a reason for hope and optimism, and a caring Minister on their side.