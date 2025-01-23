South Africa: DA Calls for SAPS to Be Hauled Before Parliament, As SAPS Officers Rape Every 72 Hours

22 January 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Lisa Schickerling MP - DA Deputy Spokesperson On Police

The DA is sickened by revelations from IPID (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) of South African Police Service Officers (SAPS) being accused of committing rape on average every 72 hours.

The DA has written to Portfolio Committee Chairperson, Ian Cameron MP, to request the appearance of SAPS Senior Management, to account for this scourge of sexual violence within law enforcement.

We demand answers on these investigations, and what precautions are being taken to ensure that one officer who is investigating, is not protecting another officer who is accused.

Individuals in the very institution meant to protect us from crime, are now accused of violating vulnerable South Africans at an alarmingly high rate.

Importantly, this is not a complete reflection of SAPS - but rather a rotten few. SAPS must rid all delinquent officers within its ranks, who tarnish the good work done by many officers in the line of duty.

The DA wants SAPS to work well, and we have introduced numerous proposals aimed at strengthening our police services. Importantly,

Devolving police resources to where communities are;

Strengthening crime intelligence to prevent crime and dismantle syndicates;

Bolstering detective capabilities to ensure criminals are brought to book;

Conducting lifestyle audits of police personnel to stem corruption;

Establishing an independent anti-crime and prosecution body to ensure cases are sentenced.

Our fight against crime in general requires a whole of society approach, and we need SAPS to play its part.

We cannot have South Africans losing confidence or being fearful of police officers.

Police officers found to have committed rape only deserve the harshest consequences of the law they are meant to uphold.

