Africa: Morocco Is Africa's Top Tourist Destination With 17 Million Visitors in 2024

Morocco welcomed a record 17.4 million visitors in 2024, surpassing its tourism roadmap target originally set for 2026

The total includes 8.8 million foreign tourists, a 23% increase from 2023, and 8.6 million Moroccans residing abroad

For the first time, Morocco overtook Egypt, which recorded 15.7 million visitors, as Africa's top tourist destination

Morocco welcomed a record 17.4 million visitors in 2024, surpassing its tourism roadmap target originally set for 2026. The total includes 8.8 million foreign tourists, a 23% increase from 2023, and 8.6 million Moroccans residing abroad.

For the first time, Morocco overtook Egypt, which recorded 15.7 million visitors, as Africa's top tourist destination. Tourism Minister Fatim-Zahra Ammor credited targeted investments, strategic partnerships with tour operators and airlines, and aggressive market campaigns for growth.

The government views the sector as vital to the Moroccan economy, with efforts also focused on enhancing tourism infrastructure in cities like Rabat.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Morocco's success in tourism is set to continue with an intense schedule of major sporting events. The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) is expected to attract 18.5 million tourists, followed by the potential hosting of the 2029 Club World Cup and the co-organization of the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal. Rabat, aiming to rival Marrakech and Casablanca, plans to triple its accommodation capacity by 2030 and strengthen its cultural offerings, such as festivals, museum restorations, and historical site renovations. Morocco's blend of cultural and sporting attractions positions it to maintain its edge as Africa's leading destination.