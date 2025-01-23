Africa: Morocco Is Africa's Top Tourist Destination With 17 Million Visitors in 2024

22 January 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

 

  • Morocco welcomed a record 17.4 million visitors in 2024, surpassing its tourism roadmap target originally set for 2026
  • The total includes 8.8 million foreign tourists, a 23% increase from 2023, and 8.6 million Moroccans residing abroad
  • For the first time, Morocco overtook Egypt, which recorded 15.7 million visitors, as Africa's top tourist destination

Morocco welcomed a record 17.4 million visitors in 2024, surpassing its tourism roadmap target originally set for 2026. The total includes 8.8 million foreign tourists, a 23% increase from 2023, and 8.6 million Moroccans residing abroad.

For the first time, Morocco overtook Egypt, which recorded 15.7 million visitors, as Africa's top tourist destination. Tourism Minister Fatim-Zahra Ammor credited targeted investments, strategic partnerships with tour operators and airlines, and aggressive market campaigns for growth.

The government views the sector as vital to the Moroccan economy, with efforts also focused on enhancing tourism infrastructure in cities like Rabat.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Morocco's success in tourism is set to continue with an intense schedule of major sporting events. The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) is expected to attract 18.5 million tourists, followed by the potential hosting of the 2029 Club World Cup and the co-organization of the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal. Rabat, aiming to rival Marrakech and Casablanca, plans to triple its accommodation capacity by 2030 and strengthen its cultural offerings, such as festivals, museum restorations, and historical site renovations. Morocco's blend of cultural and sporting attractions positions it to maintain its edge as Africa's leading destination.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.