Mauritius: Role of Diplomatic Corps in Cementing Bilateral Relations and Enhancing Cooperation Highlighted

The key role of the Diplomatic Corps and their remarkable contribution in fostering fraternity, cementing bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation, was at the core of the speech of the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Dharam Gokhool, this morning, at the State House in Réduit.

He was speaking at a reception hosted in honour of members of the Diplomatic Corp in Mauritius. The Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Jean Yvan Robert Hungley; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Dhananjay Ramful; the Acting Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa, Dr Hlamalani Nelly Manzini; as well as several diplomats were present.

The President reaffirmed the shared dedication of the Diplomatic Corps to promoting peace and cooperation among all countries. He underlined the need to strengthen partnerships with friendly countries based on mutual values, democratic traditions and cultural affinities.

"Your countries have contributed to the development of Mauritius and we are keen to consolidate our partnership in many areas such as education, action for climate change and ocean security", he said.

He further reiterated his commitment to restoring democratic values and traditions with a high respect for institutions, transparency and active engagement in building a vibrant society through Government Programme 2025-2029 which will be presented on 24 January. This will require cogent, long-term economic planning, structural reforms, anti-corruption frameworks and enhancing climate resilient investments, added President Gokhool.

Speaking on common strategic goals, he pointed out that Mauritius will continue to adhere to the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter to ensure a sense of continuity in the conduct of our diplomacy.

The President also urged the support of the European Union and the United Kingdom in achieving a green transition geared towards addressing climate-related vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States, resilience-building and implementing our Nationally Determined Contributions.

High Commissioner Manzini, for her part, commended the diplomats and ambassadors based in Mauritius for their engagement towards ensuring effective dialogue, promoting cordial relationships and working towards common goals for the welfare of the nation.