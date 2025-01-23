Rwanda Gets Rwf66bn China Loan to Construct Mega Irrigation Project

Rwanda is set to construct a mega-irrigation development project in Gisagara District following a concessional financing loan secured from China on Wednesday, January 22.

Officials said that over 915 households will directly benefit from the initiative, dubbed Giseke Dam and Irrigation Project, using irrigation infrastructure for crop cultivation. Gisagara District is popularly known for large-scale rice farming. It is considered a key part of the country's efforts to enhance agriculture through controlled water access.

ALSO READ: Inside Rwanda's 10 multi-billion dollar green projects

"China has been a steadfast development partner for Rwanda, supporting various sectors critical to our development aspirations. The Giseke dam and irrigation project will significantly contribute to the sustainable transformation of agriculture, as outlined in NST2," Yusuf Murangwa, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said at the signing ceremony in Kigali.

Murangwa didn't divulge details on when the project is expected to kick start, but he pointed out that authorities will conduct a feasibility study to determine the project's time frame.

He maintained that the initiative aims to enhance agricultural resilience to climate change by irrigating 2,640 hectares of land, a move that aligns with the targets of the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which promotes water-saving technologies to increase irrigation water productivity and foster economic growth.

ALSO READ: $100m irrigation schemes face financing setback

"The signing of this agreement is a concrete step toward implementing the '10 Partnership Action Plans' proposed by President Xi Jinping for China-Africa cooperation. It marks the further realization of the important consensus reached between the heads of state of China and Rwanda," said China's Ambassador to Rwanda, Wang Xuekun.

He added; "China remains committed to deepening pragmatic cooperation with Rwanda across various fields, promoting mutual benefits, shared development, and bringing greater well-being to the people of both nations.

"The Giseke Irrigation Project, supported by a concessional loan from the Chinese government, is a tangible outcome of the China-Rwanda collaboration under the 10 Partnership Action Plans. It holds significant importance in advancing Rwanda's agricultural modernization and enhancing its agricultural production capacity."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The development, according to Amb. Xuekun comes at a time when Rwanda and China boast of fruitful relations in several sectors.

Data from the ministry of finance indicates that economic cooperation between Rwanda and China is primarily driven by projects financed through concessional loans and grant support.

Key sectors include infrastructure--particularly roads and energy--as well as education, health, geology as well as mining.

The current portfolio funded by China through grants and concessional loans is estimated at $600 million, comprising $450 million in concessional loans and $150 million in grants.