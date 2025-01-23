Africa: Rwanda Proposes Five Steps to Reinforce Africa's Counter-Terrorism Effort

The international community cannot hope to resolve the threat of terrorism if it fails to identify and address its true perpetrators, Rwanda's foreign minister Amb Olivier Nduhungirehe stressed during a high-level UN Security Council debate in New York, on Tuesday, January 21.

Despite the "clear and present danger", Nduhungirehe highlighted how, for example, the Congolese government has appallingly "chosen to divert attention from this real terrorist threat by labelling another movement, the M23 - which is a group fighting to protect a persecuted Congolese community - as a terrorist organization."

During the debate on: "African-led and development-focused counterterrorism: strengthening African leadership and implementation of counter-terrorism initiatives," he emphasised that the meeting could not be more urgent. The spread of terrorism across Africa, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, he said, presents an alarming and persistent challenge.

"The challenges we face are multifaceted. Terrorist groups exploit weak governance, poverty, inequality, and unresolved conflicts to expand their influence. The porous borders of many African nations and the limited capacity of security forces compound the problem. Furthermore, the lack of adequate funding and coordination among African states has hampered collective efforts to address these threats effectively."

Rwanda has in the past few years deployed troops to the Central African Republic (CAR), and Mozambique, to battle terrorists. Nduhungirehe stressed that the international community must ensure that efforts to combat terrorism are rooted in impartiality, justice, and a genuine commitment to peace.

Mislabelling groups or ignoring systemic injustices only perpetuates cycles of violence and undermines the credibility of our collective actions, he said. In this regard, he said, Rwanda proposes five concrete steps to strengthen African leadership in counter-terrorism efforts.

Here are the five steps Nduhungirehe listed:

1. Enhance AU's operational capacities

First, the minister said, "We must significantly enhance the operational and logistical capacities of African Union peacekeeping forces" and regional security architectures, such as the G5 Sahel and the Multinational Joint Task Force.

This includes providing specialized training, modern equipment, and sustainable resources to empower African forces to effectively prevent and respond to terrorist threats, he said. Against a backdrop of insufficient funding and coordination among African states which hampered collective efforts to address threats effectively, and in solidarity with countries in the Sahel, Rwanda, in 2018, contributed US$1 million to support the operationalization of the G5 Sahel Joint Force.

"This contribution was a demonstration of our commitment to regional solidarity, and we continue to stand with the people of the Sahel as they face the devastating threat of terrorism."

The G5 Sahel Joint Force, or la Force conjointe du G5 Sahel "FC-G5S", was established, in 2017, to respond to the expansion of armed and violent extremist groups and to the deteriorating security situation in the region spanning Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger. Rwanda's collaboration with Mozambique offers a compelling example, the minister said, explaining that this model of bilateral African cooperation underscores the potential of tailored, context-specific interventions.

"The Security Council and international community should, therefore, encourage and support such arrangements, as they have proved productive in addressing terrorism challenges in some affected member states."

Ever since Rwanda deployed troops to Cabo Delgado, Mozambique's northernmost Province, in July 2021, the security situation has drastically improved.

Rwandan and Mozambican security forces have achieved several milestones including: capturing terrorist strongholds in key districts like Mocimboa da Praia, Palma, and Muidumbe; securing strategic infrastructure, including the critical road networks which connects districts in the northern part of Mozambique; and enabling the safe return of over 600,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes. The joint forces also helped restore basic services such as schools, markets, and health centers in previously devastated areas.

To consolidate these achievements, Kigali decided to deploy an additional 2,500 troops in Mozambique, reinforcing the 1,000 troops deployed in 2021, a demonstration of "our unwavering commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the region."

2. Integrate counterterrorism with development and governance initiatives

Secondly, Nduhungirehe said, counterterrorism must be integrated with development and governance initiatives.

Terrorism thrives in regions where poverty, unemployment, and lack of basic services prevail, he said.

"We need to invest in sustainable development programs that address the root causes of extremism. Governments must work to close governance gaps that terrorists exploit to sow discord and gain support."

3. Strengthening African Peace and Security Architecture

Third, he said, "We must continue strengthening" the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), a set of institutions, legislation and procedures designed to address conflict prevention and promote peace and security on the continent.

The continuous firming up of APSA requires ensuring that institutional frameworks are fully operational and equipped to provide timely and regionally tailored responses, he explained.

Mobilizing financial resources for the African Union Peace Fund (AUPF) and other mechanisms will help reduce dependency on external donors and reinforce Africa's ownership of its security challenges, he said. The AUPF was established in June 1993 as one of the operational tools to finance the peace and security activities of the then Organization for African Unity (OAU).

4. Prioritize regional cooperation

The fourth concrete step proposed by Rwanda is prioritising regional cooperation and information sharing.

Nduhungirehe explained that African nations must establish secure channels for intelligence gathering, enabling swift and collective responses to cross-border threats.

This collaborative approach should also involve partnerships with international allies who can support capacity-building and resource mobilization, he said.

5. Prevention

Finally, he said, prevention must be "at the heart of our strategy".

Governments need to implement early intervention programmes to counter violent extremism, focusing on youth empowerment and community resilience, he said.

Promoting tolerance, respect for human rights, and inclusion through grassroots initiatives will help address grievances that extremists exploit, Nduhungirehe said.

"These interventions must be driven by our shared responsibility as Africans to ensure that terrorism does not derail the aspirations of our continent's people."

"Rwanda remains committed to working with regional and international partners to address this growing threat. By focusing on the root causes of terrorism, strengthening resilience, and supporting African-led initiatives, we can build a safer and more secure continent for all."