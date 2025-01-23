Zimbabwe: Corruption Is Betraying Liberation Ethos - Acting President Chiwenga

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has condemned corruption and unethical business practices, asserting that such actions threaten the foundational ideals of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

Dr Chiwenga was speaking while presiding over the burial of national heroes Major General (Rtd) Solomon Siziba, Cde Chenhamo 'Chen' Chakezha Chimutengwende and Ambassador John Shumba Mvundura at the National Heroes Acre in Harare this morning.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi and other senior Government officials also attended the burial of the three national heroes.

Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe is working towards achieving an upper-middle income economy by 2030, with several capital and infrastructure projects taking shape or already completed.

"It is through the selfless sacrifices and dedication of the late three gallant sons of the soil that we are laying to rest today, as well as many other departed and living cadres, that Zimbabwe continues to enjoy its sovereignty," said the Dr Chiwenga.

"We can only realise our vision of attaining an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society by guarding against all forms of actions that undermine the national interest.

"At the forefront is corruption and all forms of related unethical and selfish conduct in small, medium or large economic units.

"Any shady dealing and acts of deceit undermine what these gallant national heroes sacrificed for," said the Acting President.

The triple heroes' burial was the third ever in Zimbabwe's history.

Such an occasion first took place on January 26, 2021, when Lieutenant General (Rtd) Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, Dr Joel Biggie Matiza, and Major General (Rtd) Paradzai Zimondi were laid to rest on the same day.

The second occasion was on April 29 last year when Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha and Cde Tsitsi Grace Jadagu were buried at the national shrine.