Uganda: Entebbe's Kitooro Taxi Park Opens After Six-Year Refurbishment

The long-awaited Kitooro Taxi Park in Entebbe has finally opened to the public, marking a major milestone in the town's urban development journey.

Construction of the facility began in 2017, supported by the African Development Bank and the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) program.

Now complete, the state-of-the-art taxi park features 249 stalls, designed to improve urban infrastructure, enhance mobility, and spur economic growth in the area.

During the opening ceremony, Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda lauded the project as transformative for the community.

"We are excited, and we expect this to help alleviate poverty. The revenue generated will also enable the municipal council to thrive in many ways," Mayor Rulinda remarked.

The taxi park is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a safe, organized, and convenient environment for both operators and passengers.

It is expected to boost business activity, attract investment, and create economic opportunities for local residents.

To support vendors in stabilizing their businesses, Mayor Rulinda announced a three-month rent-free period for stallholders.

However, some vendors have expressed concerns over alleged mismanagement in stall allocations, accusing Entebbe Municipality officials of taking over stalls with plans to sublet them at higher rents.

In response, Mayor Rulinda denied these allegations, stating, "The claims are unfounded, except for a few cases involving elderly individuals in the council. These will be addressed."

Additionally, locals have raised complaints about extortion and bribery during the allocation process, prompting calls for a government audit to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.

The opening of the Kitooro Taxi Park represents a significant step forward in modernising Entebbe's urban infrastructure and fostering economic growth, offering a brighter future for the community.