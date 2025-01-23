Rwanda: 10 Hospitals Set for Major Upgrade to Enhance Healthcare

The government of Rwanda has announced plans to renovate over 10 district hospitals as part of efforts to enhance healthcare service delivery.

This was said by the Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, who appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Governance and Gender Affairs on Wednesday, January 22.

"Most hospitals in Rwanda need to be upgraded; they initially started as health centres and were later transitioned into district hospitals. However, the number of patients they serve has grown three to four times since their inception," Nzanzimana said.

Among the hospitals set for upgrades are Nyagatare, Kiziguro, Rwamagana and Remera Rukoma.

The minister emphasized that while the government cannot secure all the money needed to implement the upgrades, they will begin with the most pressing issues and gradually expand the renovations.

"For instance, we are relocating the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) and addressing the issues at Nyarugenge Hospital, which is set to reopen soon. We have secured a second budget allocation and plan to increase the number of beds from 180 to 300, which is a significant milestone," he said.

Nsanzimana also said there are plans to expand Muhima Hospital to meet rising demand.

Ruhengeri Referral Hospital in Musanze District, which also serves six nearby districts, is undergoing modernization to serve a growing population, projected to reach 3 million by 2040 from the current 2.1 million.

The upgrade will increase its capacity from 320 to 650 beds and introduce new diagnostic departments, including electrocardiogram, MRI, CT Scan services and intensive care units to meet international standards.

Kiziguro Hospital in Gatsibo District, which was established in 1985, is also undergoing improvements. Efforts are being made to fast-track the completion of new facilities and resume stalled construction works.

Originally upgraded from a health center to a hospital, Kiziguro Hospital is served by 11 health centers in the area.

Minister Nsanzimana highlighted the government's dedication to upgrading health facilities, aiming to enhance access to quality healthcare services and ensure hospitals are properly equipped to meet the increasing demands of Rwanda's growing population.

Rwanda's healthcare system is organized into three levels, primary, secondary and tertiary care. The primary level includes community health services, health posts and health centres, supported by certified professionals and nearly 60,000 community health workers.

The secondary level consists of district hospitals, some serving as Level-2 teaching hospitals, which integrate medical training with care.

The tertiary level includes specialized referral hospitals, which offer advanced care through a referral system.