Rwandan Youth to Win Cash Prizes As Ayute Agriculture Competition Returns

Young Rwandan agritech innovators are set to benefit from cash prizes and business support as the AYuTeAfrica Challenge Rwanda 2025 returns.

Organised by Heifer International Rwanda, a global development organisation committed to eliminating hunger and poverty through sustainable solutions, the competition is part of the AYuTe Africa NextGen initiative. It aims to empower young innovators by providing cash grants, mentorship, and business development opportunities.

This year, the top three winners will share a total of Rwf50 million, along with resources to enhance their ventures and compete at the regional level.

Eligibility criteria and application details

The challenge is open to youth-led startups and innovators who are Rwandan citizens aged 18-35 years, reside in Rwanda, and have developed technological solutions that address challenges faced by smallholder farmers, with strong potential for scalability.

Applications are open to individuals, companies, and groups driving agricultural innovation. Interested participants can apply online at ayute.africa/rwanda starting Thursday.

Applications for this year's competition will open on Thursday, January 23, and run until February 20

Empowering the next generation of agritech leaders

Beyond cash prizes, the AYuTe Africa Challenge provides winners with expert mentorship, business training, and networking opportunities to scale their ventures and increase their impact.

Verena Ruzibuka, Interim Country Director of Heifer International Rwanda, said, "Through this challenge, we aim to accelerate the growth of youth-led agritech initiatives by offering financial support alongside crucial business development support.

"Our goal is to transform the passion and ideas of young innovators into tangible, sustainable benefits for communities in Rwanda and beyond," she added.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Rwanda's economy, employing over 60 per cent of the workforce. However, youth participation in the sector remains limited.

The challenge seeks to inspire young Rwandans to view agriculture as a pathway to prosperity by fostering innovation in agritech and social enterprises.

Building on past success

The first edition of the challenge uncovered remarkable talent and impactful innovations. Last year's winner, Israel Niyonshuti, founder of Tech Adopter, secured the top prize of $10,000 for his smart device that enhances crop processing efficiency.

"Winning the AYuTe Challenge changed my life.The cash prize gave me the resources and confidence to expand my business. Our production has grown from two to five machines per month, and we now serve 2,400 farmers, doubling our monthly sales to 10 million Rwandan Francs," said Niyonshuti.

"I encourage every young person with an idea to apply. This is your chance to turn your dreams into reality and contribute to Rwanda's agricultural transformation," he added.

The second runner-up, Norman Mugisha, CEO of Afri-Farmers Market, also witnessed significant growth after receiving $6,000. His organisation, which connects smallholder farmers to stable markets, now supports over 10,000 farmers, up from 7,000.

"The cash prize allowed us to expand our operations and reach more customers," said Mugisha. "I encourage others to apply, not just for the cash prizes, but for the opportunity to grow their businesses and make a bigger impact."