South Sudan: Hundreds Recaptured After Mass Escape From South Sudan Military Jail

More than 400 suspects have been captured after escaping from a military detention facility in South Sudan, where they were held for violent protests and business looting.

Police spokesperson John Kassara Koang Nhial said that 600 suspects in connection with the looting had escaped from a military detention facility in the Juba district. He said that the military police shot into the air while chasing the escapees, later recapturing at least 410 of them. The police are still searching for the remaining escapees.

South Sudan police confirmed that 16 Sudanese nationals were killed in the protests while several businesses were vandalized or looted, prompting President Salva Kiir to urge restraint and declare a nighttime curfew.

