Zimbabwe: Nearly 8,000 Arrested As Police Intensify Traffic Blitz

23 January 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has escalated the fight against pirate taxi operators and other offenders in an ongoing clampdown in Harare.

Commonly known as 'mushikashika' the illegal taxis are blamed for increasing cases of hit-and-run accidents and kidnappings. The operation aims to restore normalcy on the capital city's dangerous roads.

ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the blitz codenamed "No to Mushikashika."

Nyathi said over 7,000 arrests have been made during the exercise, with over 500 arrests effected in a single day.

"On January 21, 2025, 572 arrests were made under operation, "No to Mushikashika," bringing cumulative arrests to 7,695," he said.

The operation also targets touts, unregistered vehicles, and those that do not have registration number plates displayed.

"So far, 197 touts have been arrested while 67 unregistered and plateless vehicles have been impounded," Nyathi added.

Cases of armed hit-and-run accidents, robberies, kidnappings and rape, are on the rise and in most instances perpetrators use plateless vehicles.

The commuting public is on record voicing concern over illegal public transporters, who have become a menace on the country's roads, but police have consistently encouraged commuters to use buses.

