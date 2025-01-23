Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Arrives in Cairo for Official Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

23 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, along with a high-level delegation, has arrived in Cairo for an official visit to Egypt, following an invitation extended by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the visit, President Mohamud and President El-Sisi will hold discussions aimed at strengthening their countries' efforts to combat terrorism and enhance cooperation in regional security and stability.

The two leaders are also expected to explore ways to accelerate the implementation of joint initiatives aimed at promoting peace and security across the Horn of Africa.

Beyond security issues, the two heads of state will focus on advancing economic ties between Somalia and Egypt.

They will discuss strategies to promote economic development, increase trade, and attract investment. Both governments have emphasized the importance of enhancing trade and investment opportunities as key components of their future cooperation, with a shared vision of bolstering their economies for mutual benefit.

President Mohamud expressed his gratitude to President El-Sisi for the warm invitation and acknowledged Egypt's consistent support for Somalia, particularly in terms of political and humanitarian assistance.

He highlighted that the strong relationship between Somalia and Egypt is founded on a shared sense of brotherhood, strategic cooperation, and mutual interests aimed at benefiting both peoples.

The visit is expected to further solidify the growing partnership between the two nations, marking another step forward in the longstanding relationship between Somalia and Egypt.

