Nigeria: Health Minister Decries High Use of Skin Bleaching Products Among Nigerians

A woman applies a bleaching soap on her face to lighten her complexion (file photo).

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, has raised concerns over the increasing prevalence of Skin-Lightening Products (SLPs) in Nigeria and across Africa despite their well-documented harmful effects.

Mr Salako, while speaking at a high-level segment of the regional awareness-raising workshop on eliminating lightening cosmetic products held in Gabon, noted that Nigeria is among the countries with the highest global usage of bleaching products.

In a speech made available to journalists, he highlighted studies showing the widespread use of such products in Africa, particularly among women.

He said the use of skin-bleaching products like creams, ointments, soap, pills and injections is common among non-white populations worldwide.

"Nigeria may have been called 'the world capital of skin bleaching', or 'or the skin-lightening hothouse of the world,' potentially due to its recognition as having the highest usage rates of SLPs across the globe put at 77 per cent by WHO," he said.

"This rate is the highest in the world, reinforcing the prevalence of a cultural and societal preference for lighter skin tones in the country."

Mr Salako, however, stated that Nigeria is developing a National Policy on Cosmetics to provide a comprehensive framework for ensuring the safety and quality of cosmetic products.

"I must say that not only are men using SLPs, but men also tend to put pressure on women directly or indirectly to lighten their skin, and therefore, our campaigns must not exclude the men folks," he said.

Prevalence rate

The minister highlighted that other studies and surveys confirm Nigeria's high prevalence of skin bleaching culture.

He said the Ministry of Health, through the Cosmetics Safety Management Programme (CSMP), sampled the opinions of manufacturers and regulatory agents on skin-lightening agent usage and found that 52 per cent of manufacturers incorporate these agents into their formulations.

"Nigeria Opinion Institute, a leading public opinion polling organisation in Nigeria, providing insights into public opinion and consumer markets found that 64 per cent of Nigerians believe skin bleaching is highly prevalent, with 97 per cent believing it is common among Nigerian women," he said.

Mr Salako noted that the awareness level of skin bleaching is high at over 76 per cent, with close to 40 per cent believing it makes one look beautiful and fashionable.

He also pointed out that studies reveal a widespread practice of substituting "toning" for bleaching, with many mistakenly considering toning less harmful or entirely safe.

Harmful Products

Mr Salako emphasised that many bleaching products contain harmful substances, including mercury, hydroquinone, steroids, and heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, and cadmium, which can lead to skin damage, organ toxicity, and even cancer.

He stressed that the widespread use of SLPs in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, highlights the urgent need for targeted public health campaigns, stricter regulatory enforcement, and community-driven advocacy to combat the practice.

The minister also noted that the federal government has been actively working to encourage the use of safe cosmetic products free from hazardous substances.

He said through its CSMP, the ministry has carried out sensitisation, training, and advocacy campaigns in the country, including at the grassroots level.

He added that this approach is designed to influence behavioural changes by addressing the root causes of SLP usage and promoting healthier and more inclusive attitudes.

"We have developed the Cosmetic Products (Prohibition of Bleaching Agents) Regulations 2019, which prohibit the use of harmful skin-bleaching agents like mercury and restrict the allowable concentration of hydroquinone to two per cent," he said.

"The government through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ensures that all cosmetic products sold in Nigeria are registered, tested, and certified to meet safety standards."

He added that a guideline on the safety assessment of cosmetic products is being developed to strengthen regulatory oversight and ensure that all products meet international safety standards.

A Continent in crisis

Africa is fast becoming a hotspot for the sale and use of SLPs, with the continent experiencing a rising trend in their usage.

According to a 2023 fact sheet by the WHO, the prevalence of skin bleaching among women varies across the continent, with approximately 25 per cent in Mali, 32 per cent in South Africa, 39 per cent in Ghana, 50 per cent in Senegal, 66 per cent in Congo-Brazzaville, and 77 per cent in Nigeria--the highest rate globally

This trend is fueled, in part, by societal perceptions that equate lighter skin with beauty, wealth, and achievement.

While several African countries, including Ghana, South Africa, and Mali, have banned SLPs, the enforcement of these laws remains weak. As a result, skin-whitening creams and soaps continue to flood markets across the continent, including Nigeria.