Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Turkish Ambassador to Sudan

Portsudan — Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ali Youssef received in his office on Tuesday the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Fatih Yildiz, in the presence of Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Tourism in the Red Sea State Ms. Samia Oshaik and the Mayor of Artega and Suakin Abu Mohamed Al-Amin Mahmoud and the accompanying delegation of supporters of the Suakin Island Support Initiative.

The meeting touched on the appreciated Turkish contributions to the rehabilitation of a number of historical buildings on Suakin Island, which were implemented by the Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TİKA).

The Minister thanked the Turkish side for the support provided, pointing out the importance of continuing the Turkish TİKA projects in order to achieve the aspirations of the citizens of Suakin and the Red Sea State in various fields, including the Turkish School construction projects in Suakin.

For his part, the Turkish Ambassador renewed Turkey's commitment to continue support in consultation with all relevant parties, particularly TİKA, which recently started its activities in Portsudan, and it is expected that these projects will witness a steady development in the coming days.