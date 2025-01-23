Liberia: Umc to Host 192nd Annual Conference in Central Liberia

Gbarnga, Bong County, January 23, 2025 -The United Methodist Church/Liberia Annual Conference ( UMC/LAC) is poised to host its 192nd Annual Conference in Gbarnga, central Liberia. This landmark event will bring together clergy, church leaders, and delegates from across the country to deliberate on critical spiritual, social, and administrative matters affecting the church and its mission in Liberia.

This year's event will kick off from February 10 to February 16, 2025.

The Annual Conference is a cornerstone of the UMC calendar. It provides a platform to evaluate the church's progress, set new goals for the coming year, and address challenges faced by the congregation and the communities it serves. This year's theme, "Know That I am God," with text from Psalms 46:1_1,1, reflects the UMC's unwavering commitment to fostering spiritual growth and tackling pressing social issues through its ministries.

According to Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr., head of the UMC Liberia Annual Conference, emphasized the transformative potential of this year's event. "Our Annual Conference is not just a meeting; it's a time for spiritual renewal and collective decision-making. Together, we aim to ensure that the United Methodist Church remains a beacon of hope, faith, and transformation for our nation," Bishop Quire said.

At the Annual Conference, delegates will vote in favor of or against Regionalization, allowing Churches in Africa to worship according to the customs, traditions, and constitutions.

"Regionalization has given many United Methodists hope of staying United Methodist, and I am sure it will be voted for at this year's Annual Conference in Gbarnga; if not for Regionalization, some of us would have been on our way out ."Rev. Cyrus Tugb,e senior Pastor of Mount Scott United Methodist Church, Maryland.

The week-long gathering will feature a robust schedule of activities designed to inspire and equip church leaders for the challenges ahead. These include dynamic worship services, educational workshops, presentations on the church's impact, and the election of key church leaders who will guide the denomination's vision in Liberia.

One of the major highlights of the conference will be the review of the church's outreach programs, which have made significant contributions to improving education, healthcare, and the well-being of vulnerable communities across Liberia. The UMC has been instrumental in promoting literacy through its schools, delivering critical medical services in underserved areas, and providing humanitarian aid during times of crisis.

Beyond its spiritual significance, the conference is expected to bring substantial economic benefits to Gbarnga and its surrounding communities. The influx of hundreds of visitors--clergy, delegates, and observers--will greatly boost local businesses, including hotels, guest houses, restaurants, and transportation services. This is particularly significant as Bong County continues positioning itself as a national gathering hub.

Local entrepreneurs are already preparing for the economic opportunities the conference will create. "We are excited to welcome guests to our city," said a hotel owner in Gbarnga. "Events like this allow us to showcase our hospitality while contributing to the local economy."

Participants and attendees are especially encouraged to join the opening worship service on February 10, which will feature a keynote sermon by a renowned international guest preacher. The sermon is expected to set the tone for the conference, inspiring attendees to embrace the theme of transformation in their ministry and daily lives.

Throughout the week, delegates will also engage in intensive discussions and decision-making sessions to adopt resolutions that will shape the church's future. These resolutions will address various aspects of the church's operations, including enhancing its programs, improving accountability, and strengthening its role as a champion of social justice in Liberia.

For nearly two centuries, the United Methodist Church in Liberia has been a pillar of faith, service, and development. The church's legacy is deeply intertwined with the country's history, particularly in education and healthcare. The UMC operates numerous schools and health facilities, many of which have become lifelines for rural and underserved communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 192nd Annual Conference is another opportunity for the church to reaffirm its dedication to these causes and to position itself for more significant impact in the years ahead.

Bishop Quire expressed optimism about the conference's potential to inspire a new wave of commitment among UMC members. "As we come together to reflect and plan, we are reminded that the church's work is never done. It is our responsibility to be agents of transformation, not only within our congregations but also in the wider society," he said.

The conference will conclude on February 16 with the adoption of resolutions and a special thanksgiving service. Delegates will return to their respective communities with renewed purpose and actionable strategies to advance the UMC's mission.