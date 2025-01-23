Tunisia: Major Projects Committee Approves Decisions to Combat Pollution, Household Waste and Seawater Desalination

Tunis — The second meeting of the Major Projects Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri, was held on Wednesday at the Government Palace in the Kasbah to discuss projects related to the environment, pollution, the management of domestic and similar waste, and the follow-up of the construction and upgrading of purification plants.

At the end of the meeting, a number of decisions were taken, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

These included, in particular, ordering the adoption of the results of the first phase of the technical study on the identification of a site for the installation of a treatment and valorisation unit for household and similar waste in the Greater Tunis governorates, according to technical, environmental and economic criteria.

The Committee also decided to speed up the completion of the technical study to identify a second site for the installation of a treatment and valorisation unit for household and similar waste, particularly in the governorates of Ariana, Manouba and Bizerte, and to rehabilitate the current landfill at Borj Chakir by planning its upgrading and reforestation.

The meeting also approved the completion of the necessary procedures to start the construction of the treatment and valorisation unit for household and similar waste in the governorate of Gafsa, the allocation of 19 hectares for the expansion of the treatment and valorisation unit for household and similar waste in the governorate of Sfax, and the establishment of a phased calendar to complete the various procedures required to complete the project in the best possible timeframe.

It also ordered the completion as soon as possible of the studies necessary for the construction of a project for the collection, sorting and treatment of household and similar waste on the island of Djerba and the launch of studies for the construction of a treatment and valorisation unit for household and similar waste in the coastal provinces (Kairouan, Mahdia, Monastir and Sousse).

The committee meeting also approved the start of pumping biological gases extracted from household waste at the "Oued Laya" outfall of Sousse into the national gas network of the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company as of February 2025.

It was decided to start the construction of the project to extend and upgrade the two municipal outfalls in the Majrada basin in the provinces of Siliana and Beja and to provide the necessary funding for this purpose; to complete all the components of the integrated programme to de-pollute the area around Lake Bizerte by December 2026; and to provide the necessary funding for the construction of the industrial and domestic wastewater treatment centre in the governorate of Monastir.

Among the decisions taken were the reallocation of the funds allocated to the programme for the rehabilitation of small municipalities with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants spread over 19 governorates, in order to enable the universalisation of sanitation services and improve the living conditions of some 200,000 inhabitants, and the immediate launch of the sixth project for the rehabilitation of 14 popular neighbourhoods for some 261,000 inhabitants, following the approval of the financing agreement by the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP).

At the end of its meeting, the committee decided to launch the sanitation stations in the communities of Gafsa Ksar, Mdhilla in Gafsa, Souassi in Mahdia, Thala and Feriana-Tlabit in Kasserine before the end of the first quarter of 2025 and to publish the tenders for the construction of sanitation stations in Redeyef, Um Larayes, Tajerouine, Souk Lahad and Dahmani-El Ksour before the end of the first half of this year.

It also stressed the need to speed up the completion of the programme to extend and modernise the treatment plants at Sidi Bouali, Sayada, Ouardanine, El Jem, Mahdia, Sidi Bouzid, Kasserine, Nafta, Grombalia, Menzel Bouzelfa, Mahres, Nabeul and Gafsa.

The construction of 60 pumping stations in the governorates of Tunis, Ben Arous, Bizerte, Ariana, Nabeul, Gabes, Sousse, Monastir, Mahdia and Tozeur was also highlighted, as well as the completion of the Takelsa and Tibar sanitation stations by the end of the first half of 2025, which will connect some 3,100 homes to the public sanitation network.

The committee also ordered the acceleration of the completion of the energy rehabilitation programme and the construction of photovoltaic energy production units at the wastewater treatment plants in Kairouan, Monastir, Msaken, Tataouine, Djerba, El Kef and El Fahs.

The completion of all components of the "El Attar" wastewater treatment plant in western Tunis was also ordered, so that the mechanical drying units can be put into operation by the first quarter of 2025 at the latest, as well as practical measures to deal with water and pollutants leaking from the factories and laundries of the Tunisian Chemical Group and the Gafsa Phosphate Company (Gafsa).

At the opening of the committee's meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of the environmental file as a vital sector within the state's general policy, in addition to preserving the environment and climate and promoting the health of Tunisians, which is a priority. This will be done by setting up an integrated system for the treatment and valorisation of waste, particularly in the field of energy production, and by creating a new dynamic for development, investment and job creation in priority sectors.

Madouri underscored the importance of a concerted effort to overcome the various technical, real estate and financial problems associated with the implementation of sanitation projects, the strengthening of pollution control and waste management programmes, the development of current treatment methods, the drafting of legislation on waste treatment and valorisation, the use of modern energy-saving technologies and the implementation of the measures resulting from the Cabinet meeting of January 6 on the governance and efficiency of the cleanliness and environmental care sector.

The Major Projects Committee reviewed the progress of a number of projects related to de-pollution and the management of the sanitation and environmental protection system, as well as the issues hindering their completion and measures to accelerate them.

The Committee also addressed some issues related to the construction of the desalination plant in Sousse and took measures to ensure its completion and commissioning before next summer.