Uganda: PLU to Hold Protest Against MPs' 'Political Attacks' On Gen Muhoozi

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has announced it will hold a protest against what it has described as the political maneuvering of certain Members of Parliament targeting its chairman, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

This revelation was made by PLU General Secretary Daudi Kabanda on Thursday via X (formerly Twitter).

His remarks come in response to recent calls from some MPs for Gen Muhoozi to be summoned regarding his recent controversial statements on social media, which have sparked controversy both domestically and internationally.

In his post, Kabanda stated that the MPs' summons to Gen Muhoozi are politically motivated, aimed at damaging Gen Muhoozi's reputation.

He confirmed that PLU members and supporters, along with their chairman Muhoozi, would organize a peaceful demonstration on February 10 to express their dissatisfaction with the MPs' actions.

"All Members of PLU and supporters of our Chairman General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, we shall be staging a peaceful demonstration/protest on 10th Feb, 2025 against the irresponsible politicking of some Members of Parliament that have made it a habit to attack and tarnish the name of our Chairman. Come in big numbers," Kabanda said.

He added that further details about the protest would be shared soon.

This week has seen a series of exchanges between Gen Muhoozi and the Parliamentary Defence Committee and Internal Affairs, which sought to question him about a number of his controversial posts on X.

Recently, Muhoozi made headlines with a series of provocative posts, including death threats against National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi and opposition figure Kizza Besigye.

"We will hang KB (the initials for Dr Besigye's name) on Heroes' Day. That's the best day for him to die," Muhoozi said in one of the tweets which were later deleted.

The First Son's statements led some members of the Parliamentary Defence Committee and Internal Affairs to summon him to address his behaviour on social media, which they said undermined the integrity of the armed forces.

However, Gen Muhoozi, has since dismissed the summons, vowing instead to arrest the legislators, whom he referred to in derogatory terms.

"I will never appear before parliamentary clowns," the 'Tweeting General' fired back on X. " Instead, I will arrest them all." Gen Muhoozi stated.