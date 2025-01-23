Uganda: Museveni's 39-Year Rule - a Plan Hatched Along the Way or By Design?

Museveni's journey, which included intellectual and practical experience working with leaders like Julius Nyerere and movements such as FRELIMO before the bush war, has shaped a long-lasting grip on power.

On January 26, 1986, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his guerrilla forces made their historic march into Kampala, ending years of chaos and anarchy in Uganda.

The jubilations of that day marked the beginning of what was initially framed as a short-term leadership to restore order.

Fast-forward 38 years, and Museveni remains at the helm of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), prompting questions about the evolution of his leadership strategy and the dwindling presence of his bush war comrades.

The inaugural ceremony in 1986, held on the steps of Parliament, was a moment of triumph. Museveni stood with key allies, including Kahinda Otafiire, Jim Muhwezi, and the late Maj Robert Kabuura, while others, like Salim Saleh, observed from a distance.

It was a formidable team of comrades united by a shared vision. According to bush war veteran Abduli Nadduli, Museveni's early success was anchored in the promise of returning power to the people and cleaning up the mess left by previous regimes.

"NRA came with a model of returning power to the people. He came ready to clean up the messes of the previous government," Nadduli remarked, referencing the 10-point program that built trust and confidence in the movement.

Yet, what began as a revolutionary government has transformed into a political dynasty. Analysts like Dr Gerald Kalyeija argue that Museveni's leadership strategy expanded far beyond its original scope.

"I think he had dreams when he mobilized his colleagues to follow him into the bush. But the moment he captured state power and exercised it through progressive elaboration, it became clear to him that he had the capacity to rule," Kalyeija said.

Museveni's ability to consolidate power, Kalyeija suggests, has been aided by his willingness to part ways with those who no longer align with his vision.

"If he realizes you're not in sync, he drops you when he believes you can't proceed with him."

This has left many wondering whether Museveni is now politically standing alone or whether this has been a deliberate design.

"I don't think he's been left standing alone--maybe he's been standing alone by design," Kalyeija added.

Moses Byaruhanga, an NRM stalwart, argues that the party's 38 years in power have been defined by both political and economic achievements.

"The strength is seen in the elections--the majority of MPs, district council chairpersons, and sub-county leaders are NRM," he said, adding that Uganda's economic growth under NRM leadership has been stable and evident.

Despite the absence of many of his original comrades, Museveni's leadership, Byaruhanga insists, remains vital to the NRM's vision.

"As a party, we always choose our very best. Museveni is the best-suited candidate to carry the NRM mantle."

Museveni's journey, which included intellectual and practical experience working with leaders like Julius Nyerere and movements such as FRELIMO before the bush war, has shaped a long-lasting grip on power.

However, as the NRM nears its 40th anniversary, questions about succession and the party's future loom large.

For now, Museveni's leadership appears to be as much a product of deliberate strategy as it is a legacy of Uganda's history. Whether his grip on power will extend further or eventually give way to a successor remains the defining question.