Uganda: Heavy Storm Wreaks Havoc in Sheema

Residents of Kyabahiija village, Rwakakyindo town council in Sheema district, are reeling from the aftermath of a destructive rain storm that ravaged their banana plantations, unspecified hectares of beans, groundnut and cassava gardens were destroyed in the storm.

The heavy downpour, which began in the early hours of Tuesday night, destroyed over 200 hectares of banana plantations, leaving the community in distress.

LC1 Kyabahiija village, Kakuru Federiko explained that the rainstorm hit the gardens, leaving a trail of destruction especially at a time of shortage of food production, taking children back to school in sheema.

Apollo Mujuni , a resident of Kyabahija village, appealed to the government for urgent assistance.

"The village is completely down with no food, millions lost, and loans will kill us."

The timing of the disaster couldn't be worse, as parents were preparing to take their children back to school.

Locals are now facing a daunting task of rebuilding their livelihoods, with many having acquired loans that they may struggle to repay.

The community is calling on the government to provide support, including food relief and financial assistance, to help them recover from this devastating blow.

Sheema district, located in the Western Region of Uganda, is known for its agricultural productivity, with many residents relying on farming as their primary source of income.

As the residents of Kyabahija village struggle to come to terms with the destruction caused by the rain storm, they are looking to the government and other stakeholders for support to help them rebuild their lives and livelihoods.