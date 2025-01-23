Tunisia: President of Republic Instructs to Find Ways to Finance Social Funds, Reopen Recruitment in Number of Public Facilities

23 January 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied instructed to find ways to finance social funds and reopen the recruitment process in a number of public facilities, during his meeting on Wednesday afternoon at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri.

"At a time when the state budget has been overburdened by a number of unjustified recruitments, many vital institutions have been deprived of managers and staff and are no longer able to provide the necessary services to citizens," a statement from the presidency quoted the Head of State as saying.

The President of the Republic stressed the need to redouble efforts in various sectors, especially in the social field, in order to finally address the grievances of the victims of decades of exclusion and impoverishment. "The approach must be comprehensive, in line with new thinking and new concepts," he underlined.

President Kais Saied also underscored the need for all state institutions to work in harmony, stressing that every official must work to overcome difficulties, propose solutions and work to implement them as soon as possible.

"The Tunisian people have chosen to write a new history and to move forward, not backwards," the Head of State stressed, adding that the country's internal and external policies are managed by its institutions, which are the result of the will of the sovereign Tunisian people.

The meeting also tackled the major projects that the Head of State has ordered to be carried out as soon as possible, in particular those related to transport and health, as well as the reconstruction of a number of sports facilities, including the Olympic stadium in Menzah.

