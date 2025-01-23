Africa Must Take Full Charge of Its Health Systems

editorial

The recent decree by newly sworn-in US president, Donald Trump withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), while unfortunate, presents a unique opportunity for Africa to strengthen its own healthcare systems and prioritise continental self-reliance.

For too long, Africa has been overly dependent on external aid and international institutions for its health security, sometimes with disastrous results. This dependence, a relic of the colonial era, has left the continent vulnerable to global health shocks and hindered the development of robust and sustainable healthcare systems.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) must be empowered to play a leading role in coordinating health responses across the continent. This includes strengthening surveillance systems, enhancing laboratory capacity, and fostering research and development of locally relevant health solutions.

Africa possesses abundant human and natural resources. However, the continent has often been plagued by a "dependency syndrome," relying heavily on external aid and expertise. This reliance has hindered the development of indigenous solutions and limited the growth of local innovation.

It is time for Africa to take charge of its own destiny. By investing in its own health systems, building strong research institutions, and fostering a culture of innovation, the continent can effectively address its health challenges and ensure the well-being of its people.

The withdrawal of the US from the WHO should serve as a wake-up call, prompting African nations to prioritise continental self-reliance and build a more resilient and sustainable healthcare future.

However, the importance of the WHO must not be understated, and the withdrawal of the US which contributes one fifth of the institution's budget, will likely have negative consequences because it has and continues to be a crucial partner of the continent. However, as the saying goes, every cloud has a silver-lining.