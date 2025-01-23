Malawi: A New Era for Malawi's Democracy - Civil Society Launches Election Integrity Forum

23 January 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The launch of the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF) signals a bold step in Malawi's journey toward free, fair, and credible elections. Spearheaded by the National Advocacy Platform (NAP), this initiative aims to address deep-seated challenges in the country's electoral processes ahead of the pivotal 2025 general elections.

The CSEIF seeks to promote transparency and accountability by scrutinizing the manifestos of political parties. This approach is designed to empower voters with knowledge and ensure that political actors are held to their promises. By addressing the disconnection between campaign rhetoric and governance, the forum strives to rebuild public trust in Malawi's democratic system.

Recognizing the power of Malawi's youth, the platform is focused on engaging this demographic, which makes up the majority of the voting population. Through access to accurate information, young people will be equipped to actively participate in shaping the country's leadership. This empowerment is expected to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for the democratic process, ensuring that the elections reflect the will of the people.

The guiding principle of the forum, "The ballot is stronger than the bullet, but only if it is protected by integrity," reflects its mission to protect the credibility of elections. By championing justice and fairness, the CSEIF aims to level the playing field for all political actors, paving the way for a democratic future rooted in accountability and inclusivity. As the country prepares for the 2025 elections, this initiative holds the promise of a transformative chapter in Malawi's democratic journey.

