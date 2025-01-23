Rwanda: Basketball - What to Know As Ferwaba Releases 2025 Season Fixtures

Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has released updated fixtures for the upcoming 2025 Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) scheduled to tip off on January 24.

The newly updated fixtures involve nine teams, not the usual ten as a result of the removal of Flame Basketball Club from the topflight.

The newly promoted team was removed from the RBL for failing to prove it has Rwf 100 million on its bank account, a financial requirement that is mandatory for all teams in the topflight.

The requirement is meant to ensure that the teams' staff is well paid and other costs are met as the teams compete.

The first round of the league will start on January 24 and end on March 21, while the second one will run from March 28 to June 29.

On the opening day of the league, January 24, Patriots will face newcomers AZAMCO at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium, while Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will face Orion at Kepler court.

On the same day, Tigers will host Espoir at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium.

On Saturday, January 25, Kepler will host United Generation Basketball (UGB) at Kepler court, and on Sunday, January 26, AZOMCO will be back on the court to take on REG at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium.

Defending champions APR will also play on Sunday against Orion at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium.

Biggest match

The biggest match of the season which usually attracts many fans, APR Vs Patriots will take place on March 21, while earlier on March 7APR will play against REG at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium.

The league will then take a break during the commemoration of the Genocide against Tutsi between April 7 to 14, and resume on April 18.

The teams that will compete in the 2025 season are: APR, PATRIOTS, REG, Kepler, Espoir, UGB, Tigers, ORION and AZOMCO.