Uganda: Kampala Awaits Chriss Eazy for a Special Valentine's Day Show

Rwandan singer and songwriter Chriss Eazy is set to return to Kampala, Uganda, for a Valentine's Day performance on February 14 at Nomad.

This will be his second appearance in the city, following a well-received debut in November 2024 that drew thousands of fans in Uganda's capital.

"We're thrilled to host Chriss Eazy again," said the event organizers. "His music is perfect for a Valentine's Day celebration. His style resonates with our audience, and we're confident it will be a night filled with great music and fun."

Chriss Eazy's return to Kampala comes as he continues to build his reputation in East Africa's music scene, headlining shows across regional capitals. His growing popularity has earned him a spot among the top three most-streamed Rwandan artists on major platforms, including YouTube.

"Uganda has always felt like a second home to me, and I'm excited to perform for my fans here once again," Chriss Eazy told The New Times.

"The energy in Kampala is unmatched, and I can't wait to experience it again," he added.

The upcoming event, hosted by Party Uganda and Urban Ratibu, promises to be a night to remember. Chriss Eazy will perform alongside some of Uganda's top DJs, including DJ Atah, DJ Kerb, and Benji, all renowned for creating unforgettable experiences for partygoers.

Since his debut, Chriss Eazy has delivered a series of hits like "Sekoma" and "Sambolera," which have resonated with music lovers in Uganda and beyond.

About Chriss Eazy

Chriss Eazy spent years navigating the challenging road to rap stardom, sharing freestyles and releasing rap singles. In June 2021, he pivoted with "Fasta," a bold Afropop track that gained widespread attention and marked a turning point in his career. Soon after, he delivered the hit single "Amashu."

In May, Chriss Eazy released his biggest hit to date,"Inana," accompanied by a music video and catchy dance moves that fueled its virality. Since then, he has been touring extensively, performing across Rwanda and internationally.

Beyond music, Chriss Eazy is also a fashion enthusiast and owner of the fashion brand 'Umuana.'