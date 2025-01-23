Rwanda: Peace Cup - Onyeabor Hits Brace As As Kigali Eliminate Etincelles

Nigerian central defender Franklin Onyeabor scored two sublime goals as AS Kigali came from behind to beat Etincelles 3-1 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu on Wednesday, January 22 in a Peace Cup second round second leg game.

Etincelles had the upper hand going into the game having won the first leg 3-2 at Kigali Pele Stadium. They looked good from the early stages of the game as they aimed at pinning AS Kigali into their own half.

Winger Djabilu Ishimwe shot Etincelles ahead in the 53rd minute as the home team looked set to cruise to victory.

AS Kigali centre back Franklin Onyeabor restored parity for his side in the 70th minute with a superb strike before youngster Didier Ndayishimiye made it 2-1 for the citizens.

With the aggregate at 4-4, Onyeabor proved to be the hero of the day as he headed a 94th minute winner from a Bosco Kayitaba corner kick to give AS Kigali a 3-1 win.

The 2021/22 Peace Cup champions thus qualified to the next stage of the competition on 5-4 aggregate.