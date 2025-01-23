Rwanda: Peace Cup - Onyeabor Hits Brace As As Kigali Eliminate Etincelles

23 January 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Nigerian central defender Franklin Onyeabor scored two sublime goals as AS Kigali came from behind to beat Etincelles 3-1 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu on Wednesday, January 22 in a Peace Cup second round second leg game.

Etincelles had the upper hand going into the game having won the first leg 3-2 at Kigali Pele Stadium. They looked good from the early stages of the game as they aimed at pinning AS Kigali into their own half.

ALSO READ: Peace Cup: We need to wake up - AS Kigali coach ahead of Etincelles tie

Winger Djabilu Ishimwe shot Etincelles ahead in the 53rd minute as the home team looked set to cruise to victory.

AS Kigali centre back Franklin Onyeabor restored parity for his side in the 70th minute with a superb strike before youngster Didier Ndayishimiye made it 2-1 for the citizens.

With the aggregate at 4-4, Onyeabor proved to be the hero of the day as he headed a 94th minute winner from a Bosco Kayitaba corner kick to give AS Kigali a 3-1 win.

The 2021/22 Peace Cup champions thus qualified to the next stage of the competition on 5-4 aggregate.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.